Plunging for a cause

LONG LAKE | Thirteen teams braved the cold for the Feeling Long Lakey Polar Plunge in Long Lake last month.

Collectively, the teams raised over $2,000 for Believe, NNY, Inc., an organization that provides financial assistance to emergency volunteers in Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties who suffer from a life-threatening illness.

Volunteer judges Laura Young, Kate Connelly and Jules Pierce scored participants on costumes, themes and plunge technique. Michelle Donnelly and Cindy Black collected and counted the donations.

Ashley and Dennis Martin, members of the Rubber Ducks, raised $375, securing their team a win for most money raised by a team. Kevin Arquit raised $60 and was awarded for most money raised by an individual.

Paul Roalsvig won for best individual costume and theme for his Frankenstein-meets-Cro-Magnon-Man costume. The Non-Singing Cowboys, with team members Tom Scott and Spencer Schindler, won best team costume and team.

“Best in Show” was the DNA Partay. Spanning three generations of divers, members included Leah Valerio, Aaron Transue, Kristen Eberhardt, Lizz Eberhardt, Jeff Eberhardt and Bill Eberhardt.

Other teams participating included the Long Lake Lifeguards with Austin O’Neill, Emily Waters and Meg Smith; Team Ridiculousness, with Lauren Forster and Dave Smith; Bill Wickersham, JB Ice, Justin Bencus and Jill Bonnell; NAC Pack, Anne Beattie and Mark Cass; Team SUP with Jim Meurs and Stacy Pagoda and solo plunger Diane Waters.