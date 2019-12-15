Polar Plunge returns to Long Lake

× Expand Photos by Jim Lanthier Long Lake Polar Plunge These “Polar Plungers” actually seem to be enjoying themselves, but are the fish biting?

LONG LAKE | For North Country folks who just can’t get enough of our cold winters, the town of Long Lake Parks and Recreation Department is once again hosting its annual Feeling Long Lake-y Polar Plunge on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m., located at the Long Lake Town Beach at 158 Main St.

“Polar Plungers” must be 16 and over, with under-18 youth providing parental or guardian permission. Registration takes place at the Adirondack Hotel beginning at 11 a.m. (blood pressure check is mandatory). Individuals and teams are asked to donate $25 and submit completed fundraising packets in order to participate.

The money collected by this frigid fundraising event will benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (this year’s goal being $2,500). Download info and packets beforehand at mylonglake.com/polar-plunge, or call 518-624-3077. ■