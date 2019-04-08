Police close possible Westport animal cruelty case

× Expand The Essex County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that officers had closed a case of possible animal abuse in the Town of Westport.

WESTPORT | The Essex County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that officers had closed a case of possible animal cruelty in the Town of Westport.

At least one person was issued a citation on Saturday for littering on public property, a local law violation, after a pregnant mixed-breed dog was found dead in a plastic bag on the side of a road last month, police say.

“I appreciate all of the support we have received on Facebook and I have been following the hundreds of comments made in regard to what should be charged and what a punishment should be,” Essex County Sheriff David Reynolds wrote on social media Monday. “I assure you that the sheriff’s office has charged the appropriate charges on the appropriate people at this time.”

The name of the person cited has not been released. Reynolds declined to share the name with The Sun, citing safety concerns in the wake of outrage on social media.

Ultimately, the department’s investigation didn’t appear to specifically prove the case to be one of animal abuse.

The department declined to spend $1,050 to send the animal — which appeared to be a pitbull-mix — off for a necropsy to determine its cause of death, according to Reynolds.

He told The Sun that the department felt it wasn’t in the best interest of taxpayers to spend the money.

“It just didn’t make sense when it might not amount to anything,” he said.

By the time the department found a suspect, an autopsy “was not viable anymore,” according to Reynolds.

SOCIAL MEDIA PLAYED PART

The sheriff’s office announced March 31 that a mixed-breed dog who appeared to be pregnant was found discarded in a plastic bag “in the vicinity of the seventy-five road.”

The post apparently misidentified the town as Moriah and did not mention whether or not the dog was found deceased.

“At that time I did not want to post that the animal was deceased in hopes that the owner would turn themselves in,” Reynolds wrote on social media April 8. “I also did not want to post a photo to assist in identification in case it did turn into a cruelty case. At the time we did not have a suspect or a cause of death on the animal.”

What followed was another post about the case, this one shared by more than 700 people on Facebook. According to Reynolds, analytics show it reached more than 47,000 people and generated hundreds of comments.

In another post seeking tips from the public April 5, the department noted the incident was being investigated as a possible animal abuse case.

One day later, the department announced on social media that an arrest had been made in connection with the case.

On April 8, a message from Reynolds was posted on the department’s social media pages.

In it, he thanked the public for their help with the case — but also offered a warning.

“We put this on Facebook in the hopes of getting information that would allow us to do our job. Through your tips we were able to do just that,” he wrote. “However, as the sheriff, I will not continue to use our social media accounts in this manner if it is going to lead to threats toward anyone either accused or convicted of a crime.”