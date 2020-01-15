Saranac River search continues

× Expand Photos by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Police are set up along both sides of the river and in the water on boats. State police divers are expected to arrive to help search.

PLATTSBURGH | Search teams set up early Wednesday morning along the Saranac River to resume looking for the unidentified man who jumped from the downtown footbridge Tuesday afternoon.

Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter said crews arrived at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday, and resumed the search at 7:30 a.m.

A Water Rescue Technical Team from the Saranac District, a regional team comprised from different locations, started searching the water. Ritter said the search teams had a briefing of safety and operational goals that they wanted to accomplish.

Photos by Sarah Elizabeth Morris The unnamed man being looked for jumped off the footbridge along the Heritage Trail off Green Street.

“Factoring into that is a lot of local knowledge of how the river runs and previous instances where we had to recover a body from this waterway, so trying to predict places instead of just blindly searching,” Ritter said. “There’s a couple of points where they’re trying to focus on their efforts and moving out into the mouth of the river.”

The New York State Police Dive Team is expected to assist the search in the 37 degree water.

Authorities began their initial search a little after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to North Country Public Radio, and concluded around 5 p.m. due to darkness.

Multiple police departments, fire crews, Cumberland Head Cold Water Rescue and a Homeland Security helicopter helped in the initial search Tuesday.

Police said they will not confirm the man’s identity until his body is recovered.

“Because we don’t have an identification, I don’t feel it’s proper to speculate,” Ritter said. “We are hopeful that we’ll recover the body, and we’ll make an identification. Then we can release the name and the circumstances that led up to this.”

The next update is expected Wednesday evening when the police department decides on how to proceed if the body is not found. ■