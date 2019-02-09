Police crack down on drug trafficking with eight arrests

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo provided William Brooks III × 2 of 8 Expand Photo provided Robert Lucas Jr. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo provided John Gipson. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo provided Carl Martin. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo provided Rochelle Smith. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo provided John Faliveno. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo provided Alicia Cook. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo provided Nathan Desharnais. Prev Next

Plattsburgh | Eight have been arrested following a unified law enforcement drug investigation by the New York State Police Narcotics Unit and the Plattsburgh City Police Department Narcotics Unit.

“As a result of these ongoing investigations, we are seeing a downward trend of the presence of heroin locally,” Clinton County District Attorney Andrew J. Wylie said in a Jan. 30 press release.

Of the eight defendants, five are from the Utica area and three are from the Plattsburgh area.

William Brooks III, aka “Slim,” 26, of Utica, was arrested on Dec. 13, 2018 on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony.

Brooks is alleged to have possessed 28 tie-offs of crack cocaine with the intent to sell it on Dec. 13, 2018 while operating a 2005 Infiniti vehicle. Brooks was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court. Hon. Mark Rogers remanded Brooks without bail based upon his prior criminal history.

If convicted, Brooks could be sentenced to up to 12 years in state prison. Brooks is represented by Daniel Gaudreau.

Robert A. Lucas Jr., 28, of Utica, was arrested Dec. 18, 2018 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony.

Lucas is alleged to have been in possession of 16 tie-offs of crack cocaine with the intent to sell it on Dec. 18, 2018 in the City of Plattsburgh. Rogers set bail in the amount of $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

If convicted, Lucas could be sentenced to up to 12 years in state prison as a second felony offender. Lucas is represented by Justin Herzog.

John J. Gipson, 34, of Utica, was arrested Dec. 10, 2018 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Gipson is alleged to have been in possession of 14 grams of crack cocaine on Dec. 10, 2018. Judge James Joyce remanded Gipson without bail due to his prior criminal history.

If convicted, Gipson could be sentenced to up to 12 years in state prison. Gipson is represented by Thomas Pickering.

Carl L. Martin, 34, of Utica, was arrested Dec. 10, 2018 and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Martin is alleged to have possessed Clonazepam and Buprenorphine, both controlled substances, at the Maken Motel, located in the Town of Plattsburgh, during the execution of a search warrant. Joyce set bail in the amount of $1,500 cash or $3,000 bond.

If convicted, Martin could be sentenced to up to one year in jail. Martin is represented by Kerwin Clarke.

Rochelle Smith, 38, of Utica, was arrested Dec. 13, 2018 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Smith is alleged to have possessed 28 tie-offs of crack cocaine with the intent to sell it on Dec. 13, 2018. Rogers set bail in the amount of $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond.

If convicted, Smith could be sentenced to up to 18 years in state prison. Smith is represented by Lauren Parnes.

John Faliveno, 41, of Plattsburgh, was arrested Dec. 18, 2018 and charged with petit larceny in the Town of Plattsburgh.

Joyce set bail in the amount of $200 cash or $400 bond. If convicted, Faliveno could be sentenced to up to one year in the county jail. Faliveno is represented by Herzog.

Alicia Cook, 32, of Plattsburgh, was arrested Dec. 18, 2018 and charged with criminal nuisance in the second degree.

Cook is alleged to have allowed drug sales to take place in her residence located on Margaret Street in the City of Plattsburgh. Cook was initially arraigned in the Town of Plattsburgh Justice Court on Dec. 18, 2018 where Joyce set bail at $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond.

Cook reappeared in Plattsburgh City Court on Dec. 19, 2018 at which time Rogers released her on the pre-trial release program. On Jan. 29, the defendant failed to appear in court and a bench warrant was issued by Rogers at that time.

If convicted, Cook could be sentenced to up to 90 days in jail. Cook is represented by Gaudreau.

Nathan J. Desharnais, 34, of Plattsburgh, was arrested, Dec. 18, 2018 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Desharnais is alleged to have been in possession of cocaine on Dec. 18, 2018. Desharnais was arraigned in the Town of Plattsburgh Justice Court at which time bail was set in the amount of $500 cash or $1,000 bond.

If convicted, Desharnais could be sentenced to up to one year in the county jail. Desharnais is represented by Kerwin Clarke.

“The Clinton County District Attorney’s office along with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute those who seek to profit from the sale of these illegal drugs in our community,” said Wylie.