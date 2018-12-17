Police hunt for Ti murder suspect in northern New York

Photo provided/New York State Police Michael LaRock

TICONDEROGA | Police are focusing their search on northern Franklin and St. Lawrence counties near the Canadian border for a suspect wanted in connection with the killing of William T. “Liam” Brown last Friday, according to Ticonderoga Sgt. Adam Hurlburt.

An image of Michael LaRock, 38, of Ticonderoga, was captured Friday afternoon on surveillance video at the Speedway gas station on Route 37 in Hogansburg, just south of the border town of Saint Regis. Police consider LaRock a person of interest in the case.

Two other suspects were arrested in connection with the crime after Brown’s body was found face down in the LaChute River near Bicentennial Park Friday morning.

Joshua W. Smith, 35, and Donald C. LaRock, 63, both of Ticonderoga, were charged with one count each of first-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a human corpse. They were not charged with his killing.

Donald LaRock is Michael LaRock’s father.

Hurlburt said Brown had been shot in the head at another location and that the men dragged or carried his body to the river.

Hurlburt declined to speculate on the motive. Police have not said whether the murder weapon has been found, or whether the two men in custody are cooperating with authorities.

Hulburt said Smith was arrested in Ticonderoga, and the elder LaRock was arrested in Tupper Lake. He said it appeared the LaRocks fled town together and later split up.

Hurlburt said the suspects and victim knew each other. “I’d say they were acquaintances, but not necessarily friends,” he said.

Police said Michael LaRock should be considered armed and dangerous. He has a lengthy criminal record that includes weapons charges, narcotics, stolen property, burglary, assault and driving while intoxicated.

Donald LaRock and Smith were arraigned in Ticonderoga Town Court and sent to Essex County Jail pending $25,000 cash bail, or $50,000 bond.

Police said Michael LaRock was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a red shirt, with a black zip-up jacket and gray sneakers with white soles. He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information as to LaRock’s whereabouts should call the Ticonderoga Police at 518-585-3204.