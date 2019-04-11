Police nab burglary suspects

Photo by Danielle Rock

PLATTSBURGH | Two teens were arrested Wednesday for allegedly burglarizing a home on Miller Street while wearing black ski masks.

Jonathan Caron, 17, of Chazy, and Ryan Jacques, 17, of Lewis, were arrested and charged with burglary and petit larceny.

Plattsburgh City Police received a report at noon April 10 of two men breaking into a home at 58 Miller St. wearing black ski masks.

Caron and Jacques were arrested shortly afterward outside 178 Broad St. in a traffic stop with police.

The two were spotted by a retired Plattsburgh City Police officer — now with SUNY Plattsburgh University Police — driving a red Pontiac four-door sedan, a car that matched the description from a witness at the scene of the burglary, according to City Police Chief Levi Ritter.

Plattsburgh City Police, New York State Police and an officer with the state Department of Environmental Conservation were also seen responding.

Caron and Jacques were arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court April 10 and released on pre-trial release.

Plattsburgh City Police are still investigating the case. Details will be added to this report as they become available.