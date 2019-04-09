Police seek info on P'burgh lawyer

PLATTSBURGH | The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for the arrest of Plattsburgh attorney Justin Herzog.

Herzog, 44, failed to appear in court Monday to face multiple felony charges stemming from an alleged domestic violence dispute in February.

Police say Herzog was scheduled to appear in court April 8 to be arraigned on one count of second-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree burglary, both class B felonies; one count of second-degree burglary, a class C felony; and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class E felony.

Police say that he may be driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala with a license plate that says “ZOGLAW.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 518-565-4340.

ACCUSED OF STRANGULATION, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

Herzog was initially arrested at a Chazy residence in February for allegedly strangling a woman and threatening her, and an unidentified 13-year-old, with a knife.

He was arrested by Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies 11 minutes after midnight Feb. 19.

Police say that Herzog struggled with the woman for possession of the knife that night, and prevented the victims from calling for help.

He also allegedly damaged property in the house.

The 13-year-old called the police, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was transported to CVPH for treatment by the Chazy Fire Department EMS and later released.

At the time, he was charged with second-degree strangulation, first-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, all felonies.

He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree menacing, two counts of fourth-degree mischief and criminal possession of a weapon, all misdemeanors; and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

He was ultimately indicted on one count of second-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree burglary, both class B felonies; one count of second-degree burglary, a class C felony; and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class E felony.

Orders of protection were issued for the victims.

Orders of protection were issued for the victims.