Police seeking information on hit and run

QUEENSBURY | The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a hit and run accident that left a bicyclist with serious injuries.

According to police, a bicyclist was traveling westbound on Corinth Road near Pinello Road in the Town of Queensbury when he was struck by a vehicle on Dec. 18. The vehicle then left the scene.

The bicyclist was transported to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries. West Glens Falls EMS and West Glens Falls Fire assisted at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Traffic Safety Unit and the Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 518-743-2500.