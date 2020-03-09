Police: Victim recovering from city stabbing

× Expand Photo provided Donald Houghtaling Donald Houghtaling

PLATTSBURGH | A near-deadly stabbing has left one man with serious injuries and another facing a slew of charges.

Plattsburgh City Police were called to 100 Cornelia Street early Sunday after receiving reports of a violent confrontation involving several people and one man chasing another with a knife.

When authorities arrived, they found one man with multiple life-threatening stab wounds, reportedly to his back and side.

The unidentified victim was rushed to CVPH Medical Center and later transferred to UVM Medical Center in Burlington, where he underwent emergency surgery.

As police investigated the incident, Donald P. Houghtaling, 35, was taken into custody on several charges related to the alleged stabbing. He was expected to have additional charges lodged during his arraignment in Plattsburgh City Court March 9.

Police said the pending charges against Houghtaling included felony counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated criminal contempt. The Plattsburgh man is also facing charges of second-degree menacing, third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief in connection with the violent 6:45 a.m. melee.

While the investigation is continuing, authorities believe the violent confrontation stemmed from a domestic dispute involving several victims. Additional charges are expected.

Police said the victim has since been released from the hospital and continues to recover. ■