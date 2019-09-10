Port Henry loses Mac’s Market

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland A family arrives to shop at Mac’s Village Market, which has announced it will close shortly.

PORT HENRY | Mac’s Village Market, the last remaining supermarket on the Adirondack Coast between Plattsburgh and Ticonderoga, will shut its doors once its current inventory has been sold, a district manager said last week.

The closure will eliminate 21 jobs and send local shoppers to Elizabethtown, Ticonderoga or across the lake to Vermont to buy their groceries. The news is especially troublesome for residents of the neighboring Lee House for the elderly and disabled, most of whom lack transportation.

Mac’s is part of privately held chain of about 20 groceries and convenience stores, mostly in Vermont, said district manager Pete Ramsdell.

Ramsdell said the closure is a “business decision,” and that no other store closures are planned. The company owns the building, but it will be put up for sale in the coming weeks, he said.

Manager Kathy Provoncha said there was no advance warning, and employees were “shocked” when they got the news. Mac’s opened in 2008, shortly after a Tops supermarket closed in the same location.

Customers were surprised at the news, as well. Patti Edwards said she enjoyed the convenience and shops at Mac’s sometimes “two or three times a day, because I’m not organized.” She went to work at the location in 1979 when it was a Grand Union and stayed for 25 years. Her father-in-law owned a Port Henry car dealership, and Edwards said she always made it a point to shop locally in a show of economic support.

Now, she said, he will probably have to drive to Vermont for groceries. “But I can do that, so I’ll be ok — it’s sad for the residents of the Lee House because they don’t have vehicles,” Edwards said.

Like many in the central Champlain Valley, she lamented the loss of basic services in the communities.

Supermarkets in Keeseville and Willsboro are gone. Other communities lack gas stations or restaurants that are open the year around.

One glimmer of hope for Port Henry is the Mountain Weavers Farm Store that opened on Main Street earlier this month, selling fresh farm produce, along with meat and cheese. “I can see more people patronizing the farm store now,” said Moriah Chamber of Commerce Vice President Lohr McKinstry.

The farm store also accepts coupons available to low-income residents to help them purchase food.