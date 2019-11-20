Port Henry updated on Stewart’s, waterfront

× Expand BOSES students work to remodel a bathhouse on Port Henry’s Bulwagga Campground. Facebook photo

PORT HENRY | Demolition was expected to begin this week on the former Mac’s Village Supermarket, which will be razed to make way for a new Stewart’s Shop, Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava told a town board meeting Thursday.

The property has been fenced for safety, and shelving and whatever else has been left inside will come out. Then the company will begin removal of asbestos, a process that requires a generator to pipe in air, and will take about two weeks, Scozzafava said. After that, the building will come down over the course of four to five weeks.

“They know what they’re doing,” Scozzafava said. “They do this like we brush our teeth.”

Construction on the new building will commence with the 2020 building season. Overall, the site will become more aesthetic, the supervisor said, with the drab, quasi-modern supermarket building gone to open up views of historical, mining-era architecture in back.

Further, Stewart’s plans to match elements of the old buildings in its new store. “It will match our brick buildings; they’re very excited about this,” Scozzafava said.

In other town business, the board discussed the future of its waterfront, with Waterfront Committee members present to propose a five-year plan that they hope will draw more traffic and commerce to the town’s two campgrounds.

Committee member Mark Davenport said that the campsites — and the town in general — need a website for people searching the Lake Champlain region for campgrounds. Board members acknowledged the need for greater web presence, and indicated the Regional Office for Sustainable Tourism might be willing to help.

The campgrounds are already receiving some much needed attention, as students from BOCES have renovated a bathhouse with new flooring, showers and fixtures. The outside will be changed from concrete to an Adirondack-style log facade. “It will change the appearance of the whole area,” Scozzafava said.

BOSES has also indicated it can build rental cabins for the town, which would attract more short-time visitors. Those tourists would be more likely to spend money in Port Henry restaurants and shops.

The committee and board members also said a use needs to be found for the beach house on the Port Henry beach, perhaps as a sandwich shop or brew pub. Davenport said other matters for discussion would be a sandwich shop in the Bulwagga Bay campground, and a full time manager who would be responsible for booking and management of each.

In other matters:

— Scozzafava said the town is still wrestling with Canadian Pacific Railroad over the train depot, which is in need of a new roof at a cost of $140,000. The supervisor said the town would not be able to afford the cost, and could not legally do the work because it does not own the building. But he added there’s a chance that Amtrak — which believes it’s the most architecturally significant station on the line — might step in to do the work.

— The town will begin discussions with National Grid about possibly replacing traditional streetlights with LEDs. Scozzafava said it would be a “substantial savings” to the town, which spends $80,000 annually on electricity for its 700 street lights. LEDs last longer and use less electricity.

— Davenport said travelers arriving in town by rail are treated the sight of junk-ridden properties when they step off the train, and asked if the town board members might be inclined to enforce laws against messy lots.

Scozzafava said owners maintain the right to do with their properties as they pleased, but he entertained a motion from any board member for the town to step up its enforcement efforts against aesthetically challenged homeowners. No motion was forthcoming.