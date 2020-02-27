TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Town Board and AES Northeast will host a public information meeting on Thursday, March 5, to answer questions relating to the upcoming redevelopment of The Portage. The meeting will be held, at 6 p.m., in the Community Building. The board and AES will be presenting the final design of the utility and beautification project, and will be available to answer any more technical questions pertaining to the project as a whole or as it relates to individual homeowner’s property.

The town recently received a $5 million grant to do the work, which will be completed over the next two years. This will be the third public information meeting the town has held on the project, and public updates will continue as it proceeds.

In a letter to residents, Supervisor Joe Giordano wrote, “Your questions, comments and ideas became essential ingredients in the design process, led by our engineering firm, AES Northeast. Over the last year, your input was integrated amongst the constraints of this main residential thoroughfare linking the downtown to Lake George.”

The project will replace underground sewer, water and stormwater mains. A primary goal is to divert stormwater from the sewer system, where in times of heavy rains it can overwhelm the treatment plant. When that happens, partially treated sewage overflows into the LaChute River.

A byproduct of the project will be the reconstruction of the Portage, making it a more attractive corridor with defined sidewalks and parking lanes. The work will also make the road more durable, meaning that it will save costs for repairs and repaving over the years. ■