Portage project gears up

Photo by Tim Rowland Portage meeting - Kevin Farrington Project engineer Kevin Farrington speaks at a public information meeting in Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA | Work could begin as soon as April on an $8 million project that will replace underground sewer and water lines on The Portage while improving the streetscape and keeping polluted water from flowing into the LaChute river in times of heavy rains.

Most of the project is being paid for by the state, including a $5 million grant awarded in December that will allow the work from Cannonball Path to Alexandria Street to be done in one shot, instead of in phases.

The project will take two years. At a meeting with the community last week, town officials and engineers said the neighborhood will experience some construction-related inconveniences, but that the final product will ultimately save the town money in repair and sewage-treatment costs.

“When the road is put in it shouldn’t have to be touched for decades,” said Supervisor Joe Giordano. “A lot of roads in this town were not properly built to begin with, and this could be a model for grants that can be applied to other streets.”

The Portage is the primary connector between the downtown and Lake George and runs along the flank of Mt. Defiance, which sends considerable amounts of rain runoff into the corridor during heavy storms.

As it stands now, that storm water drains into the sewer lines destined for the treatment plant. That causes two problems, with the first being that essentially clean rain water is going through the expensive sewage treatment process, and second, during storms, the clean water swamps the system and displaces partially treated sewage, which flows into the LaChute.

Under the project, rainwater will be intercepted and sent down a dry channel behind the Community center where, after litter is screened out, it will flow into the river.

As a bonus to the replacement of aging utility lines and separating the water flows, the grant will pay for a modern street to be built aboveground, including attractive sidewalks, grassy borders and defined curbing. There will be parking on both sides.

This will give The Portage a more narrow feel than it has now, which is on purpose, said AES Northeast engineer Kevin Farrington. The tighter lanes and occasional parked car will present a natural traffic calming effect. “If you widened it, people would be flying down that hill,” he said. Still, they will be wide enough to accommodate boat and truck traffic, he said.

Residents asked if power lines could be buried as well, but engineers said that would add too much time and expense, and fall outside the scope of the project. AES director of water resources Greg Swart said the grant money would expire before the power company would be able to mobilize. And while it would cost $300,000 to relocate the utility poles, it would cost in excess of $3 million to bury the lines.

Farrington urged residents to contact him during the course of the project with any concerns, and said contractors will make every effort to keep disruptions to a minimum. Engineers have also done their best to maintain the integrity of residents’ front yards without displacing trees, flowers or ornamentals.

“I can see this has a nice, neighborhood feel, and we’re going to preserve that,” he said. ■