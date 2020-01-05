Portage project wins $5 million

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga will be able to complete utility and street upgrades to The Portage more quickly than anticipated, after receiving a $5 million state grant.

Supervisor Joe Giordano said town officials got the news as they were meeting with their engineering consultants over how to phase in the project. With the grant, the town will be able to complete the project all at once. “It’s a wonderful Christmas present,” Giordano said. “This allows us to do a lot more than we thought we could.”

The project will have multiple benefits, but most notably it will keep the runoff from heavy rains out of the town’s wastewater treatment system. As it stands now, the rains flood the sewer lines and the overflow runs into the La Chute river without being fully treated. A certain amount of this is allowed by the state, but it’s not an ideal situation.

The project will replace utility trunk lines on the Portage — a street running from the downtown out toward Lake George — from Cannonball Path to Alexandria Street. Stormwater will be diverted into a dry, man-made creek bed behind the Community Building and into the river. It will be lightly treated, with debris and sediment removed, but it will not go through the costly treatment process at the sewer plant.

The creek “basically mirrors nature,” Giordano said, with pools and aeration that improve the environmental impact.

The $13.8 million project also included upgrades to the treatment plant itself and will rebuild the Portage, which has been paved over multiple times and is a bit raggety in spots, with attractive sidewalks flanked by grass strips, roadside parking and proper drainage that will extend the life of the pavement.

“This tackles a number of different issues,” Giordano said and could be a model for refurbishing other neighborhoods as well. “It is a testament to the diligence on the part of many organizations to keep large-scale projects, like this stormwater separation project, moving forward for the long-term benefit of the community.”

Giordano thanked Essex County Community Resources for recognizing the grant opportunity and putting the application together in time, as well as the town’s engineering firm AES Northeast “for the scope of planning and vision they have provided to Ticonderoga over the past decade.”

He also credited “the continuity of commitment of the past several administrations in keeping a long-view approach to pursuing and completing infrastructure improvements has been paramount to the Town’s success in being awarded grants.”

The project will run through 2020 and 2021, he said. ■