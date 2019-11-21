Possible dog park coming to Rouses Point

× Expand Rouses Point resident Lori Langlois, who came up with the petition, wants the residents of Rouses Point to know what the donation jugs look like. They are located in many stores and restaurants throughout the village to raise money for the possible dog park. Photo provided by Lori Langlois

ROUSES POINT | The Village of Rouses Point is considering building a dog park on public land for its residents’ furry friends. A petition created by Rouses Point resident Lori Langlois was handed to the village board with approximately 160 signatures in support of the project during the meeting on Aug. 19. To help raise the money, some local businesses have on display donation jugs to go towards the dog park.

“In canvassing the village, people were extremely excited to have a place to bring their pets to socialize along with socializing amongst each other. People were pleased the village was willing to provide this for our canine companions.”

Rouses Point is home to several public parks and campsites, but it does not have an “unleashed” dog park. Langlois used the fenced-in Plattsburgh Melissa L. Penfield Dog Park on Beach Road as an example of what Rouses Point could build. The ideal location in Rouses Point is an unmarked plot of land behind a business along Lake Street on the North End of the village, according to Langlois, who spoke to the village board and administration.

Rouses Point village board meetings are held bi-monthly on the first and third Mondays each month. The meetings take place in the Rouses Point Civic Center at 39 Lake Street and begin at 7:00 p.m. To learn more about the dog park discussed at meetings, the agendas and minutes can be found at the village website at rousespointny.com.

Those who wish to donate to the dog park idea but do not live in Rouses Point or have the time to visit supporting businesses, donations can be mailed in to Langlois herself. All money and resources go towards the dog park. Checks can be made payable to the Rouses Point Dog Park in the care of Lori Langlois. Her mailing address is 71 Champlain Street, Rouses Point, NY 12979. To get in touch with Langlois, her phone number is 518-297-6557.

As a reminder for dog owners in Rouses Point, “New York State Law requires all dogs over the age of 4 months must be vaccinated against rabies and licensed within the municipality in which the dog is sheltered,” according to the Rouses Point dog control page. “Dog licenses for the Village of Rouses Point residents are issued by Julie Castine, Town Clerk. Her office is located at the Town of Champlain, 729 Route 9, Champlain, NY. Proof of rabies vaccination and whether the dog is spayed/neutered or condition of the dog are required. For more information on dog licenses please contact Julie Castine at 518-298-8160 or online at townofchamplain.com.