Post office gets new flower boxes

× Students of Crown Point Central School and friends stand outside their new flower boxes on the Crown Point Post Office.

CROWN POINT | When the flower boxes deteriorated and had to be removed from the Crown Point Post Office, clerk Cammie Anderson felt the facade just didn’t look right, particularly as the town has been in the middle of a beautification effort.

“The building looked empty without any flowers,” she said.

So Anderson called Crown Point Central School tech teacher Bill Clark and Renee Scuderi, owner of Tromblee’s Greenhouse, and in no time the front of the post office was awash in petunias and lobelia cascading from boxes built by Clark’s students.

“We love a good problem to work on,” Clark said. “Every one of these kids helped in some aspect — painting, sanding, assembly and figuring out how to mount them.”

“It feels awesome knowing that everybody was able to do this,” Crown Point junior Kassi Safford said.

The class is always open to community projects, said Clark, and has helped out in a number of local causes.

Anderson said the boxes have drawn many compliments, and post office customers are helping out, too, deadheading flowers as needed.

“People are so grateful for them,” she said. “Everybody loves flowers.”