× Expand Photo by Laura Achouatte Volunteer Alexis Subra stands at her Cornell Cooperative Extension market table that hosts market “passports,” a fresh market vegetable to taste and a fun activity for children, along with $5 to use at the market. The CCE hopes to boost SNAP and WIC participation with their voucher program for farmers markets and involve children in the Power of Produce.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Scattered on the riverside green of Jewtraw Park, near the old railroad museum, the local farmers market convenes every Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. in Lake Placid. This summer has had the presence of a new program to the market, however.

Essex County Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) has instituted the Power of Produce program — a national program the organization heads — at local markets.

The Power of Produce focuses on family and children to create an interactive and positive approach to learning about local farm foods and use of the farmers markets with an emphasis on children.

RATE OF REDEMPTION

The grant-funded program was launched this year during market season to boost the usage of SNAP benefits that have an added farmers market redemption that began last year, and increase the WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers that have been in circulation for several years now. The redemption of these added farmers market vouchers for both programs steadied around 50 percent. The hopes are to increase the rate of redemption and add some child-friendly events centered on local and farm-fresh food. The recent addition of market SNAP benefits has only been redeemable in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid markets for now.

“Our main motivations were to reach out to the farmers markets that use SNAP, it is the second year with SNAP, and increase the use of those benefits by including a program where children are also incorporated into shopping in the market and trying some new things, to learn about the farming community,” said Carly Summers, CCE Agricultural resource educator.

‘PASSPORT’

Children are presented with a “passport” to try some new things: a fruit or vegetable taste test, a fun activity, and presented with $5 to shop in the market with freedom to purchase any fruit or vegetable items. When they have completed their three requirements, the child can place a sticker in their passport book for each of these completed steps. They can return each week and add to their farmers market passport. It’s a fun play on travel and navigating the farmers market.

“I taste, I did, I bought,” Summers said, “are the three main concepts of the Power of Produce program for kids.”

Alexis Subra, a participant in the AmeriCorps Vista Program, volunteers at the summer farmers markets and fluctuates between Lake Placid’s Wednesday market and Saranac Lake’s Saturday market. This past Wednesday; purple green beans were the taste test, coloring was the activity (laid out on a blanket in the grass) and, of course, children were welcome to a free $5 dollars to shop. The sun was shining and people were about.

“There are definitely some regulars I have, especially at Lake Placid, but Saranac Lake does seem to get more foot traffic,” Alexis said about the volume of participants.

“It would be really nice to get the word out and let people know we are here, and increase the use of the benefits that are free to participants,” Subra said.

Aside from certain Cornell grants to fund the Power of Produce, Left Bank Café of Saranac Lake, Big Slide Brewery of Lake Placid and the Well-Fed Collaborative of Essex County Public Health sponsor the program. The program runs until Aug. 24.