PPAC discusses smart parking meters

PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh’s Parking Advisory Committee (PPAC) has decided to meet with the three firms narrowed down to determine which one Plattsburgh will hire to install kiosks, or smart meters, downtown.

The committee came to the decision during its monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 9. Final interviews and test runs of each kiosk will help the committee determine which system will work best for those looking to park in Plattsburgh.

The kiosks will hypothetically be available along the streets, as well as in parking lots, and are said to make the entire downtown parking paying process easier. Also discussed was an app, available to the public, that connects to the kiosk program Plattsburgh chooses. This will allow people to see available parking and pay from their phones, or with change and credit card.

Burlington, Vt., has already started using Parkmobile, an app that lets you pay from your phone by connecting to a kiosk. The app is easy to use — one simply has to enter the location zip code and Parkmobile will show available parking lots and garages. The user also receives a notification on their phone 15 minutes before the parking time is about to expire.

This successful program in Burlington is part of what inspired the PPAC to look into an app/kiosk program for downtown Plattsburgh. Another reason to adopt the system is the fact that so many tickets are issued downtown from street parking and surface lots. The easy access of payment through a phone or the smart parking meter would likely lower the amount of tickets issued, while still making Plattsburgh money.

The committee decided that if Plattsburgh were to adopt the app/kiosk program, it would start out slow to phase it in, only installing some along Margaret Street, City Hall Place and a few more.

The committee also discussed parking prices during different times of the day and days of the week. Looking at a graph created by the PPAC, which showed the percentage of parked cars on different streets/lots every hour on each day, there was talk of free parking on Sundays and holidays, which not everyone agreed with.

“Payment should be only charged when there’s a demand,” committee member and Councilor Patrick McFarlin said. “If there’s no demand on Sunday, there shouldn’t be a charge. Holidays, you see typically higher demands, so the charge should be higher.”

Nothing was finalized July 9, and the kiosk conversation was tabled until the next meeting in August.