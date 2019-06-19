PPAC meets for parking options

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Parking Advisory Committee (PPAC) met for its monthly meeting June 11 to talk about updates regarding the latest designs of future parking spots around Plattsburgh.

The committee meeting viewed current parking statistics, analyzing the times during each day of the week that are most busy for parking and least busy, omitting the farmers market on Saturdays, which started halfway through the committee’s study. The lots counted included the Durkee Street lot, Broad Street lot, Court Street lot and the City Hall Place lot.

When averaged out, during the least popular times of the weekdays, the lots seemed to be only 18 percent full, and at the busiest — 78 percent. On the weekends, however, the highest measured utilization reached 68 percent, and the lowest beat the weekdays at 24 percent full.

With this information, the PPAC moved on to discuss parking replacement options. Using a PowerPoint presentation, the committee reviewed sketches of possible parking lots on land already bought by the city, expecting to gain a total of 289 spots if at least six of the projects are approved.

There was a lot of hesitation from the committee over some options that weren’t included in the final count, such as turning Brinkerhoff Street into a one way, making the parking spots a combination of parallel and angled. The lots that showed the most enthusiasm from the committee are the Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Plaza, by the old Glens Falls National Bank, which is planned to be demolished to gain 115 spots; the Durkee Development, which is expected to gain 50 spaces, as opposed to the previous 30; County Main Lot expansion, which hopes to get 60 spots; turning Durkee Street into a one-way; Bridge Street on-street parking, which gains six spaces; and the Broad Street lot expansion, which would increase from 59 spaces to 74.

Using the noted statistics, the committee spoke of pricing the parking based on the demand for parking during different times of the day. For long-term parking, the PPAC pitched colored permits. The green parking permits, according to the PPAC, “shall be effective on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and shall allow permit holders to park in the Broad Street lot, the PPP, Oak Street between Broad and Cornelia, as well as the sections of Broad, Couch, Court and Brinkerhoff streets west of Oak Street and east of North Catherine Street.” The green permits will also be subject to special events.

The other permit available is the blue permit. According to the committee, they will “allow the holder to park overnight on Oak Street as well as Court, Brinkerhoff and Couch streets west of Oak and east of North Catherine and be exempt from established parking time limits from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Blue permits will also allow the holder to park overnight in city owned off-street parking lots from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.”

These blue permit holders will not have to pay at parking meters before 7 a.m. The permit is also subject to special events. Those without permits, however, will have to pay a set price for parking at the day of the event.

There was a technical problem with live streaming and recording, so only the last part of the meeting is available to watch online. However, all the written information discussed at the meeting is available on the City of Plattsburgh website.