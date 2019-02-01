Pre-K plan at Westport to collaborate with ELCS

× The pre-K program at Westport Central will combine with the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School’s Early Bridges program, with a look toward expansion in September as the schools merge. Early Bridges is a collaborative effort between ELCS and Adirondack Community Action Programs Inc. Photo by Kim Dedam

Photo by Kim Dedam

WESTPORT | The planned start-up pre-kindergarten at Westport Central School has combined with current programs at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central, which has added a second classroom this year.

The collaboration does not use grant monies awarded to Westport Central, but does add transportation options available via Adirondack Community Action Programs Inc.

In early December, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced $15 million for pre-K program start-up and expansion statewide, awarding $151,200 to Westport.

“This funding will support the expansion of pre-kindergarten to high-need or underserved districts as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to promote early education and improve the academic future for all students,” Cuomo said last month.

COMMUNITY INTEREST

Westport Central School Interim Superintendent and K-12 Principal Josh Meyer said that the community expressed interest in pre-K education.

“There was interest,” Meyer said, “but we didn’t have enough where we could support our own classroom here.

“When it came down to filling out the paperwork, we had seven kids, and 12 was our break-even number. When we changed the location, we lost some interest there.”

For parents to enroll in January is tricky, he admitted.

And with approved district centralization poised to combine Westport and ELCS districts, he said, the focus moved toward collaboration.

“Looking at September, that’s when I expect we would get new students enrolled.”

The grant won’t change, Meyer said, as it is dispersed when new students enroll.

“We would get the grant money; it is awarded per each new student. If no new students enroll, the funds wouldn’t apply.”

TRANSPORTATION

ACAP is extending transportation for Westport children to the pre-K classrooms, which operate during school hours for three- and four-year-old students, Meyer said.

Several Westport children are already attending pre-K at ELCS.

And current parents who wish to explore transportation options are encouraged to contact the school.

As to establishing a pre-K in Westport, the new Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport School Board would have to decide what resources are combined and what are divided, Meyer said.

Information about pre-K and registration forms are available at Westport’s school. Parents can call 518-962-8244 to find out more.