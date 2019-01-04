Precursor to potential Westport Golf Course project goes to APA

× Adirondack Park Agency environmental planners Robin Burgess and Matt Kendall addressed a crowd of about 30 Westport residents during the recent public hearing, seeking comment and feedback on the town’s request to expand hamlet in Westport. Photo by Kim Dedam

WESTPORT | An Adirondack Park Agency (APA) map amendment request from Westport went to public hearing just before Christmas.

The proposed 29-acre change would reclassify land east of the Westport Golf Course, currently zoned by the APA as Resource Management, into less restrictive hamlet area.

The proposed lot is owned by Consolidated Mortgages, the golf course owner, and abuts the hamlet section in Westport, the former village line.

The proposed area for land-use change touches the edge of existing water and sewer lines, which serve the golf course clubhouse.

The 29-acre hamlet addition could allow for construction of lodging and possibly hotel accommodations at Westport Golf Course, according to Westport town officials.

But APA planners Matt Kendall and Robyn Burgess were clear to remind residents at the meeting that the December public hearing did not involve any plan or discussion of plans for development.

Kendall made the APA presentation, explaining that the proposed map change is a precursory step to expand developable area in Westport.

Any development project, Kendall said, would be put in motion through the Westport Planning Board.

APA jurisdiction, he said, would depend on whether any proposed development project has a structure proposed over 40-feet tall; if significant areas of wetland would be affected; or if the development proposed to add 100 units of housing, lodging or more.

“We are not reviewing a specific project,” Kendall said, as many citizens asked general questions about traffic impact from development adjoining Liberty Street.

“The (APA) only considers existing (land form) characteristics of an area,” Kendall said of map amendments.

Changes to APA zoning is required at the proposed 29-acre location to allow sewer and water extension.

APA staff planners do not have a preferred option among the five under review.

But the mapped area proposed by Westport zoning officials, called Alternative 1, does not reach completely to Stevenson Road where sewer and water extensions might prove efficient for development.

The APA included a map amendment Alternative 2, which reaches to the road. APA Alternative 2 would reclassify a total 32 acres instead of 29.

Without existing sewer, Kendall explained, the proposed map amendment does not meet APA criteria for Hamlet.

The chicken-and-egg scenario, he said, does not necessarily mean APA commissioners would reject the map amendment request.

They could, he said, make recommendations in a pre-approval process, withholding final approval until after sewer and water infrastructure is in place.

Review done now, Kendall explained, would assure town planning officials, investors and developers that the land-use change would comply with APA rules.

Infrastructure expansion would eventually trigger the hamlet zoning change.

APA commissioners will examine all five alternatives.

The APA’s Alternative 4 is similar to Alternative 2, suggesting new hamlet lands “would be located within the town’s sewer district, new development would be legally required to be connected to the system, and the town’s collection, conveyance and treatment systems would have adequate capacity to handle the additional flow that could result from new development in this area.”

Alternative 3 considers other land-use classification, “rural use,” “low intensity” or “moderate intensity,” but finds: “reclassifying the area as any classification other than hamlet would create a small land use area that may not be consistent with the regional scale of the Adirondack Park Land Use and Development Plan Map.”

Alternative 5 takes “no action.”

Kendall said Westport’s map change request would likely reach APA commissioners in February.

During public comment, Westport Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler said the Westport Town Council voted to seek the map change.

“We found, if we have an opportunity to expand hamlet (acreage), it’s a very positive thing.”

If the map change moves forward, he said, the next step would be town zoning review and public hearings.

“And our (zoning) codes are stricter than the APA,” he said.

“It’s a long process to go through. (Development) is not going to happen overnight.”

Kendall said the Town of Westport does have an APA approved land-use plan, which would have to be amended to accommodate development.

Plans to add lodging and/or rental units at Westport Golf Course have not been formally presented to town or zoning officials.

The public comment period for the proposed APA map amendment in Westport closes on Jan. 7.

Written comments can be submitted to:

Matthew Kendall, Environmental Program Specialist, Adirondack Park Agency, P.O. Box 99, Ray Brook, NY 12977.