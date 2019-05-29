Preliminary plans OK’d for Durkee Street

× Expand Photo by Nathan Ovalle City of Plattsburgh Public Works Department employees continue work on the repaving of Cornelia Street.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh Common Council unanimously approved the preliminary plans for the Durkee Street development project at the May 23 meeting.

The plans, produced by Prime Plattsburgh and part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, “incorporated elements advocated by councilors, the mayor and the public,” a press release from the city said.

All six councilors voted in favor of moving forward with the design and permitting phase of the project, which includes:

The establishment of a riverwalk to allow people new access and a better view of the Saranac River and the city an opportunity to extend the Saranac River Trail;

Additional parking along Durkee Street itself;

An art and sculpture greenway to connect the riverwalk through the proposed Prime Plattsburgh development to the proposed Arts Park between the Strand Center for the Arts and Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Plaza on Margaret Street.

“The development of our harborside has been a big priority for the community, but was not funded fully by the DRI,” Mayor Colin Read said. “Recent decisions by some DRI recipients to not complete their pledged projects have allowed the city to explore whether it may be possible to repurpose those funds for a new farmers market at our harborside, in partnership with the Prime Plattsburgh developer. The RestoreNY grant to remove the Municipal Lighting Department buildings and other grants to remove odor and noise from the Water Resource Recovery Facility will allow our region much better access to what should and will be a prize for the Lake City.”

The Common Council held part of their meeting at the harborside next to the city marina.

The “field trip” included discussion of a new farmers market, better public access to the lake and riverfront, and park amenities such as gazebos, a disk golf park and a dog park.

The project has not been without controversy for surrounding citizens and business owners. Some protesters have formed a group to rally against the reconstruction of Durkee Street; there is also a petition by the Strong Towns Plattsburgh group on change.org with almost 1,500 signatures.

CORNELIA STREET UPDATE

The repaving of the section of Cornelia Street from Broad to Beekman streets stretched into a second week.

Originally hoping to be done by May 25, weather permitting, the City of Plattsburgh Public Works Department’s timetable was pushed to May 31. However, heavy rain earlier in the week was threatening a further delay.

Crews were working between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. in an effort to diminish the disruption of traffic flow, between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Following a particularly rough winter, the potholes and destruction of Cornelia Street brought in complaints from citizens.

The Public Works Department recently was approved to receive a loan to begin construction.

Several projects are planned to take place over the summer and fall of this year, including repaving other streets, such as Veterans Lane and South Peru.

“These are projects which, when combined with the previous 12 months of projects on Peru Street, Lower Cornelia Street, Veterans Lane and Prospect Avenue, are finally allowing us to take care of many years of deferred maintenance on our roads,” Read said in a press release. “We can’t let deferred maintenance continue without threatening the soundness of our roads and imposing much higher costs on our taxpayers in the long run.”

For more information on the DRI and Cornelia Street construction, visit cityofplattsburgh.com, to find a timeline, past meetings and maps showing what is to change over the course of these projects.