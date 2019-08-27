Prescribing wellness

ELIZABETHTOWN | Medical personnel and nutritionists at area hospitals have a new prescription to use here: fresh, local produce.

The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital and Essex County’s Well Fed project launched Wellness Rx this summer.

The signed “prescriptions” are actually vouchers for fresh food from local farmer’s markets and area retail stores.

Patients redeem the voucher at an area retail market or farm stand and the card is then returned to the Wellness Rx program coordinator at ECH for reimbursement.

“The program goal is to make fresh produce more accessible to patients with or at risk for chronic diseases like childhood obesity, high cholesterol, high blood pressure or diabetes,” ECH spokeswoman Elizabeth Rogers told the Sun in a recent interview.

“ECH primary care providers refer patients to our diabetes educator or to a nutritionist. Once a patient completes an educational session, they receive up to four vouchers per monthly visit.”

Launched four months ago with five patients, Wellness Rx has grown over the summer to include 32 patients.

“Everyone that our program coordinator has spoken with is just 1,000 percent behind this program. Really, she has gotten amazing feedback from the farmers and the patients thus far,” Rogers said.

Wellness Rx Program Coordinator at ECH is Amanda Whisher.

“We want to help patients focus on wellness,” Whisher explained of her role.

“And it’s clear our community supports that focus.”

Mary White-Ferris is a diabetes educator for the hospital.

“Most patients address their food-related chronic illness through diet, movement and medication, but medication can have side effects,” White-Ferris told the Sun.

“Thanks to Wellness Rx, patients can get all the benefits that fresh produce has to offer – the vitamins, the minerals, the fiber and the antioxidants – without any side effects.”

Rogers and White-Ferris shared the story of one Wellness Rx patient, Carol, who is enjoying exploring new food items with her “prescription” each month.

“She recently learned about starchy vegetables,” Rogers said.

“She also shared that transportation is a barrier to accessing fresh fruits and vegetables. She only travels to Plattsburgh once a month and fresh produce doesn’t last between visits. But thanks to the Keeseville ‘Farmacy,’ she is able to walk to the store to purchase fruits and veggies.”

The Farmacy is a grocery stocked by local farm producers and located inside Keeseville Pharmacy.

It was born of a grass-roots, farm-to-community initiative created by AdkAction and has retail stores at the Pharmacy on Front Street in Keeseville and at Mountain Weavers Farm Store on Main Street in Port Henry.

The Wellness Rx “prescription” for veggies and fruit has seen a steady increase in participants.

“Jaimee Finnegan, the pharmacy sales manager who oversees the purchase of fresh, seasonal produce in Keeseville, says she hopes to help the program continue to grow and positively impact the community,” Rogers told the Sun.

Patients throughout Essex County who are at risk for medical conditions such as diabetes can participate in Wellness Rx, which part of the Well Fed project developed through the Essex County Public Health Department.

“All Essex County farmers markets are accepting vouchers and we are working to partner with more retailers,” Rogers said.

And the Well Fed collaborative recently added retailers, including Sullivan’s Store in Olmsteadville; The Valley Grocery in Keene Valley; Hub on the Hill in Essex; and Ernie’s Market in Westport.

Prescription vouchers for fresh food will be available year-round from providers at ECH in both Elizabethtown and Ticonderoga, Rogers said.

“The program will continue through the winter at ‘Better Choice’ retailers,” Rogers added.

“The Village Meat Market in Willsboro is participating and they are open year-round. Pray’s in Plattsburgh is open through December.”

Information about Wellness Rx is available through local healthcare providers.