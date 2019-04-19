Preserving history

× The Port Henry rail station with the Carriage House in the background. Three local 19th century buildings will be getting upgrades.

PORT HENRY | When people with physical challenges have business with the Town of Moriah they call employees in advance, who will then meet them outside the rampless office building at their cars. Or, on occasion, someone will pull up outside the office of Supervisor Tom Scozzafava and blow the horn.

“We have curbside service here,” Scozzafava said.

But the federal government is unappreciative of small-town-quaint, so Moriah will seek a $300,000 grant to bring the town hall into compliance with Americans with Disabilities law. The grant would pay for wheelchair access to the ground floor and a lift in the back of the building to allow access to the second floor.

Two other important buildings in Port Henry will receive upgrades as well, including the former carriage house that now serves as a mining museum, and the limestone train station that still caters to passenger rail service operated by Amtrak.

All three are historically and architecturally significant.

“We’ve lost too many of these buildings, and we have to preserve what we have left,” Scozzafava said. “It’s our responsibility to be good stewards of the property.”

TOWN HALL, CARRIAGE HOUSE

The picturesque town hall began life in 1875 as the main offices for Witherbee, Sherman and Company in the heyday of the region’s iron mines. Beautiful, in a spooky kind of way, it hangs heavy with architectural ornamentation from the Renaissance and Baroque eras, which melded into the French Second Empire period popular abroad and on these shores between the Civil War and the turn of the 20th century.

The Carriage House next door — which also served in its day as an icehouse and a laboratory for testing iron ore — suffers from rotting wood throughout the exterior, including the cupola and upstairs doors. The elaborate crown molding on the front soffit areas will be replicated and replaced. The work is being done by Jeff Popp at Breed Hill Wood Products and Construction for $7,700.

“It’s a great price,” Scozzafava said.

RAIL STATION

The passenger rail station, which sits down below the Moriah offices, and the town have been trying for years to get the Canadian Pacific railroad to make repairs, particularly to the failing roof.

“It’s probably one of the nicest stations on the entire line, but it’s always been a struggle to get anybody to do repairs,” Scozzafava said.

The railroad would probably be happy to give the property away, he said, except for a federal law that would require adding a setback barrier between the station and the track if the station changed hands. But because the station is so close to the tracks, there isn’t room.

The railroad has told the town it will replace the roof and make exterior repairs. Meanwhile, Amtrak is preparing an interior upgrade that will include handicap-accessible restrooms, along with improved walkways and parking areas.

Along with serving as a passenger station, it is also home to the senior citizen nutrition site. In exchange for using the space, senior volunteers staff the station on the arrival of Amtrak’s north- and southbound trains. Volunteer greeter Joan Webster said passengers are awed by the station, which was built in 1888 by the Delaware and Hudson Railroad.

“They love it,” she said. “They’re very impressed with the age and the look.”

But the condition of the building is shaky, Meals on Wheels driver Pam Yakalis said. In particular, the roof is in bad shape “and this winter was very hard on it,” she said.

Scozzafava said the station used to be the bustling heart of Port Henry, with eight sidings and freight cars delivering automobiles, hardware and other goods to the town.

“I’m just pleased that something is finally going to happen with that building,” he said.