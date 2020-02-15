Preserving vintage buildings focus of program

× Expand Photo provided AARCH_StevenEngelhart Adirondack Architectural Heritage CEO Steven Engelhart is to present an interactive program on Warrensburg’s historically significant architecture and how the community might take action to preserve it for future generations. The program is scheduled for 7 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Lizzie Keays Restaurant.

WARRENSBURG | A noted expert on historic Adirondack architecture and its preservation is to present a program Thursday Feb. 27 at the annual meeting of the Warrensburg Historical Society — and the public is invited to attend.

Steven Engelhart, executive director of the organization Adirondack Architectural Heritage is the featured speaker at the event, to begin at 7 p.m. at Lizzie Keays Restaurant, located at 89 River St., in Warrensburg.

Engelhart is known for his knowledge of vintage architecture in the Adirondacks and his promotion of public appreciation and advocacy for preserving architecturally significant buildings in the region.

Engelhart said this week that he will be seeking input from people who attend, listening to their observations of local architectural assets.

“This will be an interactive program — we’ll be sharing thoughts about the character of the Warrensburg community, its qualities, and potential future preservation efforts,” he said.

The Historical Society’s annual meeting features complimentary desserts and beverages. Those who seek to have dinner at Lizzie Keays before the meeting should make reservations by calling the restaurant at 518-504-4043 and arrive by 5:30 p.m., as space is limited.

Accompanying the program is a brief Historical Society meeting at which Society board members will be chosen. People who would like to nominate themselves or someone else for the board may do so at the meeting, or contact Society President Elizabeth Kinghorn at 518-245-0495 or elizabethtkinghorn@gmail.com in advance. As of late January, five board seats were open.

Engelhart noted this week that he and society officials are planning to hold a follow-up meeting, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, to inform owners of historic homes about the funding sources available for maintenance and preservation of such buildings, including those listed on the National Register. This subsequent meeting is to be held at the Warrensburg town hall. ■