Press Release; First positive COVID-19 test result at Adirondack Medical Center

× Expand Adirondack Medical Center Logo

SARANAC LAKE – Last night, Adirondack Health officials were informed that a COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test specimen sent out over the weekend had come back positive.

The patient, and Essex County resident, presented at Adirondack Medical Center’s Saranac Lake emergency department on Friday, was tested and discharged, in coordination with the Essex County Health Department.

“We have been preparing for a positive COVID-19 test for months,” said Sylvia Getman, Adirondack Health president and CEO. “I’m pleased to report that the personal protective equipment and contact protocols were followed, and we did not identify any exposure to the Adirondack Health staff who rendered care.”

Essex County Health Department will continue to monitor the patient at home.

“Thanks to our close working relationship with Adirondack Health, we have been on the same page since the patient first presented,” said Linda Beers, director of the Essex County Health Department. “We encourage all North Country residents to remain vigilant and socially distant to the greatest extent possible. We also cannot overstate the importance of proper hand hygiene.”

Adirondack Health is requiring all employees who can work from home to do so until further notice. Patients and care partners at Adirondack Medical Center are screened for COVID-19 upon arrival to the facility. Employees working on site are required to self-screen before the start of every work shift.

To learn more, visit adirondackhealth.org/coronavirus. General questions about COVID-19 should be directed to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 888-364-3065. Anyone who suspects they may have contracted COVID-19 should contact Adirondack Medical Center’s Saranac Lake COVID-19 clinic at 518-897-2462 for further guidance. Anyone experiencing trouble breathing should call 911 or proceed to the nearest emergency department. ■