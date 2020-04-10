Press Release: First Death from COVID-19 in Clinton County

File Photo CVPH Logo

PLATTSBURGH | University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) announced today the death of the first Clinton County resident from COVID-19. The 80-year-old woman was admitted on April 2 and died this afternoon.

“It’s with tremendous sorrow that we share the loss of this beloved woman. Our entire team grieves with this family and all of those who have lost loved ones during this pandemic,” explained Alice Hyde and CVPH President Michelle LeBeau. “While COVID-19 has taken its first life in the community, the virus has prevented many from being with those they love in their last days and at their most vulnerable moments. This crisis impacts everyone. Those who have contracted the virus, those who need our care during this time as well as their loved ones.”

There are currently 12 patients admitted to CVPH with COVID-19 and 11 others who are awaiting confirmation.

As the pandemic took hold of the community and the incidence of COVID-19 increased, CVPH put into place measures to protect its patients and staff including canceling non-essential services and procedures, conducting entry point screening, developing new emergency department workflows, creating the capacity to care for 100 additional patients and prohibiting visitation except when death is imminent.

“This COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to make some difficult and painful decisions but they’ve been the right things to do. While designed to keep our employees, patients, and community safe, they’ve have been most impactful on our sickest patients and their families including many who do not have COVID-19,” LeBeau explained. “I am incredibly proud of our teams who work tirelessly to care for all of our patients and ensure they and their families can remain connected when they are not able to be physically together.”

“This loss will be felt by all in the North Country. It marks a moment we will all remember – a moment we’d hoped would never arrive. As a community we’ve come together to care for each other in many different ways – understanding that what affects one of us, affects all of us,” LeBeau added.

Mark Henry, Clinton County Legislator, and Chairperson expressed condolences, “To the family, as well as to all those who knew and loved her, while there are no words that can relieve the grief you are experiencing, please know that our hearts are with you.”

Henry also noted, “At this moment, it is difficult to look ahead. We need time to mourn and reflect as we experience a profound sadness over the loss of one of our own to COVID-19. In the coming days, however, we will need to continue to fight and to take steps to protect each other. As a community, we will need to support each other even as we remain separated.”

CVPH joins other local, state and federal agencies in urging people to stay home unless absolutely necessary. Practice social distancing, including maintaining a 6-foot distance from others, wear a cloth or procedural/surgical mask and practice good hand hygiene.

Anyone experiencing symptoms that could be related to the flu, COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses (such as a fever, new persistent cough or trouble breathing) should stay home, self-isolate and call their health care provider to determine their next course of action. If it is a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

For more information on coronavirus and COVID-19, please visit: