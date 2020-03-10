Press Release from Essex County; regarding State of Emergency

In response to the world-wide outbreak of Novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman, Shaun Gillilland, has issued a State of Emergency for Essex County commencing on March 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m..

According to Gillilland, Essex County wants to be proactive and fully prepared to deal with a possible public health emergency should it appear in Essex County. He made it very clear that there currently are no cases in Essex County and that this State of Emergency is being issued so that the County is prepared to deal with an emergency situation should it occur.

The State of Emergency has been drafted with qualifying language which directs appropriate action in response to any future outbreak in Essex County and further directs that compliance with County rules, regulations and procurement policies be temporarily suspended if necessary. It further provides that in most instances there must be authorized by the County Chairman, County Manager, County Purchasing Agent or Director of Essex County Health Department.

Its primary directive is to direct necessary agencies and departments to take appropriate action to contain, prepare for, respond to and to protect the health, welfare and safety of Essex County residents should this be required.

It provides for the temporary suspension or modification of local laws and rules, if needed.

Also, it provides for the suspension or modification of County procurement policies to facilitate rapid purchases of goods, materials and services should this be required.

Although a State of Emergency has been called, action will only occur should conditions require it.

Chairman Gillilland and Essex County officials have been closely monitoring this situation and have been in daily contact with state and local departments to formulate a comprehensive plan of action addressing all possible scenarios and concerns.

Gillilland reiterated that there are no positive cases of COVID-19 in Essex County at this time and that this is a proactive measure intended to prepare for any future outbreak in Essex County and these measures will not be instituted unless necessary. ■