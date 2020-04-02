Press Release: Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition calls for delay

File photo Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition Plattsburgh Citizens' Coalition

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition just learned on Wednesday, April 1st that the City has scheduled a special meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals for Monday, April 6th, and a special Planning Board meeting the next night on Tuesday, April 7th.

On the agenda for these two meetings is the controversial Prime Plattsburgh LLC development project in the Durkee Street parking lot, which has garnered a lot of public opinion including that of the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition.

Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition President Scott Allen stated that it was “unfathomable that the City ZBA would schedule this special meeting in light of the current coronavirus pandemic. We are well aware of the temporary procedures the city adopted for City ZBA and Planning Board meetings, but to conduct this meeting remotely, and to hold a public hearing without receiving public comments during the meeting, on the biggest project to hit Plattsburgh in ages, would be a slap in the face to everyone who lives works, or visits in Plattsburgh”.

Allen went on to say that “Many zoning boards and planning boards throughout the state are heeding the Governor’s Executive Orders 202-202.8 and holding public meetings for essential purposes only. Watertown, Glens Falls, and Saratoga, to name a few, are postponing their April Zoning Board and Planning Board meetings”.

Coalition attorney Matthew Fuller of Meyer, Fuller & Stockwell, PLLC in Lake George, NY added “The City’s public hearing requirements fail in the face of Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.10 which specifically stated All non-essential gatherings of any size for any reason are canceled or postponed at this time.

Most practicing attorneys in the municipal field, myself included, have interpreted this to mean that municipal meetings should be limited to items of essential business, and with due respect to Prime Plattsburgh LLC’s agreement with the City, this project satisfies none of the essential requirements under New York State Empire State Development’ guidance on what is and is not “essential”.

The ZBA will be well served to heed the Governor’s caution and not push forward with ill-advised advice from City Hall. The public hearing can wait.