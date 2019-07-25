Preston remembered for dedication

× Expand Sun file photo Randy Preston died July 18 after a two-year battle with cancer.

WILMINGTON | Randy Preston’s two-year battle with cancer ended Thursday, July 18. The 60-year-old Wilmington supervisor and veteran of his local Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department was known for his “real and true” nature and devotion to Wilmington, Essex County and surrounding communities.

He was an effective lawmaker, known for his compassion and conviction and known to speak bluntly but with sincerity.

REMEMBERING PRESTON

Wilmington lost a devoted leader and proponent for his town, many of those who knew or worked with Preston said. He was known for spearheading and being instrumental to the passage of the recent Essex County EMS bill that secured millions of dollars to create a unified EMS system in the county. He also pushed for the reconstruction of the Whiteface Memorial Highway that was crumbling from years of neglect by the state, and moved Gov. Andrew Cuomo to act.

Officials, colleagues, family and friends are saddened by the loss. Several replied with comments and memories to The Sun, offering remembrances of Preston as a “go-getter,” “honest and hard-working,” and “you knew where you stood with him.” Yet, he also “knew his opinion was not the only opinion in the room.”

His wife, Michelle Preston, wrote on her Facebook page the day Preston succumbed to his two-year battle with cancer,

“Today I lost the love of my life. Words cannot describe what a loving and caring man he was. He chose to raise 5 children that were not his by birth but loved them all with every ounce of his being. He loved his little Town of Wilmington and was always striving to make it better. The years of dedication to the Wilmington Fire Department showed his true passion. Many know he was a tough and stubborn individual which allowed him to be with us the last 2 years as he bravely battled his horrible disease. My life was forever changed the day he came into my life. He made me into a stronger, braver and wiser woman and I will forever be grateful to him. He will live forever in my heart. Thank you my love for sharing the last 10 years of your life with me. I will love you forever.”

“We may have butted heads a time or two, but his best trait was, in my opinion, he would tell you what he thought directly,” Westport Super Michael Tyler said. “You always knew where you stood with him. Wilmington will surely miss him.”

‘INCREDIBLE ADVOCATE’

Assemblyman Dan Stec remembered Preston as a friend, and in recent years, Stec and his wife had gotten to know Preston and his wife, Michelle.

Over the phone, Stec spoke of the loss of Preston,

“Of course, I am happy to talk about my friend, but I am not happy about what has happened. I’ve known Randy for 10 years. Three words describe Randy so well; he was honest, direct and blunt. But in a good way. He was witty, had a semi-sarcastic sense of humor, but was very genuine, kind-hearted. He would do for anybody. I am really heartbroken for Michelle and his kids.”

“The North Country has lost an incredible advocate and such a great man,” Sen. Betty Little said in a press release. “Knowing and working with Randy Preston truly has been my privilege. I enjoyed each and every time we’d catch up and talk about ways we could work together to make life better for our constituents. He was a true champion who never stopped fighting. Randy loved Wilmington, he loved the Adirondacks and he loved public service. We couldn’t have asked for more. And, most importantly, he loved his family. We will all miss him dearly.”

Willsboro Supervisor and friend Shaun Gillilland spoke of his colleague and friend.

“He was a tremendous, loyal friend and unwavering advocate for the county and Wilmington. He was a larger-than-life type of man. His mark is all over Wilmington, looking at it now from many years ago. He always pursued to do the right thing. I will truly miss him.”

Working together at the time, Jay supervisor Randy Douglas, then Keene supervisor Bill Ferebee and Preston managed the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene in 2012 and traveled to lobby in Albany and Washington, D.C. The latter introduced Preston to Cuomo at one of these meetings and Preston was able to grab his attention about the needed attention to “preserve a national landmark” that was the Whiteface Memorial Highway.

“He was one of the very first to push me to run for the board,” Douglas said. “It was amusing; a Republican, a Democrat, and an Independent all working together. But, he showed us. He showed us how things can work and we can work together for our towns. I will miss him dearly and I am thankful he entered my life.”

Deputy Clerk to the Board of Supervisors Dina Garvey, holding back tears, said, “He was not like everyone that passes through here. Some supervisors come and do their jobs, and that’s ok, that’s what they are supposed to do. But, Randy, he always made it a point to stop in and say hello and always asked me about my family and my boys.”

Calling hours for Preston were held Monday, July 22, at Thwaits Zaumetzer Funeral Home in AuSable Forks. Preston’s funeral was July 23. The family asks that donations be made in his honor to the Wilmington Fire Department and to Hope for Miracles (hopeformiracles.org).