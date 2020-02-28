Preview of “Women in Manufacturing” course offered

× Expand Photo provided by CV-TEC CV-TEC-Women Women in Manufacturing: CV-TEC is a New York State Education Department approved and Council on Occupational Education accredited Career and Technical Education Center serving over 600 students from 16 public school districts throughout Clinton and Essex counties.

PLATTSBURGH | Last week, CV-TEC and Protech hosted a morning informational breakfast meeting for business and industry partners and sponsoring agencies seeking information on a new CV-TEC/Protech Solutions initiative designed for women seeking to enter the industrial sector of employment.

The 128-hour “Women in Manufacturing” course is designed to provide women with the necessary training and skills to obtain high paying manufacturing jobs and with the opportunity for advancement.

Vice President of Economic Development at the North Country Chamber of Commerce Susan Matton and NamTrans Director Joel Wood presented regional employment data underscoring the importance of helping women to enter our manufacturing labor force.

Holly Black, of Talent Acquisition Lead with Protech Solutions, said that during her childhood, members of her family were employed in the manufacturing sector; she experienced first-hand the excitement of witnessing production lines actively engaged in the manufacture of new and innovative products.

Principal James McCartney and Adult Literacy Teacher Alexis DiRolf outlined the curriculum slated to be offered to participants in the “Women in Manufacturing” course, including subsets titled, “Precision Measurement”, “Blueprint Reading”, “Hand & Power Tools”, Electrical & Crimping”, “Soldering”, Workplace Safety” (including OSHA 10), “National Work Readiness”, and “Computer Literacy”.

The course will end with a final skills-based project and an employment seminar during which time completers are given the opportunity to interview with prospective employers. Graduates will be presented with two certifications and a certificate of completion.

The breakfast meeting was attended by representatives from Bombardier Transportation, Wabtec/Vapor Stone Rail Systems, IEC Holden, Spencer ARL and Generalist. Also in attendance were representatives from ACESS-VR, OneWorkSource, WDI and the Department of Labor. ■