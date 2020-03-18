Price Chopper to offer exclusive hours for elderly

× Expand Market 32 Price Chopper logo

PLATTSBURGH | Promising to keep their doors open through the unprecedented times, Price Chopper is revamping their hours of operation to more safely serve the community.

This week, Price Chopper will temporarily adjust store hours to allow for extra preventative cleaning, restocking and to offer exclusive hours to the elderly.

Effective Wednesday, March 18, all Price Chopper, Market 32 and Market Bistro locations will close at 10 p.m. and reopen to the public at 7 a.m.

They will pre-open exclusively for seniors at 6 a.m. every day.

Given the uneven flow of current product, Price Chopper has temporarily suspended refund, return and raincheck policies.

In announcing the changes, Price Chopper President and CEO Scott Grimmett said the grocery chain will continue to keep their doors open and adjust business practices in response to the urgent and developing community needs amid the Coronavirus crisis.

While bolstering measures to prevent the spread of illnesses, Grimmett said Price Chopper will continue to meet the needs of the community as best as possible.

“Despite the fact that some in-demand products are more difficult to keep in stock than others, I can assure you that food supply is not in jeopardy and that we are committed to providing the highest possible level of service,” he said in a letter to patrons this week. ■