Prices to rise for recreation

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh approved new Crete Center fees and event rates in order to upkeep with necessary costs for the public recreation complexes across the city. A recent budget study showed that all four of the centers - Crete Center, City Beach, Old Base Gym and Mariana are losing money. In one of the attempts to keep them open for another year, prices at the Crete Center have been increased for the 2020 budget.

“The riskiness of it is a difficult thing to entertain,” Councilor Rachelle Armstrong said about the increase of price. “We can’t predict the future and what effect it will have, but it was something that I think there was consensions, that we needed to do.”

Before, full field soccer competitive team registration cost $675, the price will now be $975; full field soccer recreational team registration has gone from $625 to $875. The half field soccer team registration, which was $475, is now $700. Adult football team registration is $700, as opposed to the earlier $450.

As for non-team fees, a half field rental is now $65, rather than $35, and a full field, which was $70, is now $100. A seasonal registration rental for a city resident is $75 instead of $45, and for a non-city individual, is $90 rather than $50.

Crete Center events also went up, but a day rate is still $1,500 to reserve the area. Before, city labor rates for a day of setting up and taking down decorations and equipment was $70 per person every hour. The price for that now is $100 per person an hour. A one time put down or take up charge for events is now $1,000 instead of the former $875. The use of the floor for an event, which was $250 a day, is now $500 a day of the event.

Use of items has remained the same price, including the city stage, which will still cost $10 a section. City tables are $2, city chairs are $0.50 and electric/water are free.

“The figures do make sense,” Councilor Peter Ensel said. “It seems reasonable … you do have to pay to play.”

The study for these prices has in mind the increase of revenue. However, the projections for user rates following these price increases hasn’t been determined yet, according to Director of Community Development Matt Miller.

“In order to get a reasonable expectation of user loss because of a brazen raise, you have to have some historical data to base a model off of,” Miller explained. “We don’t have anything detailed enough to make even a best guess. It’s going to be largely determined by how people react.”

The projection for the 2020 budget included these price hikes for the Crete Center, but did not take into account a potential loss in usage.

“This is a variable that we discussed, and you can’t entirely predict,” Armstrong said. “It was a risk we were willing to take because we knew that we had to cover our costs at the Crete Center.”

To see the price changes of the Crete Center, the new budget is available on the City of Plattsburgh website at cityofplattsburgh.com, where those looking to register for an event can also do so. ■