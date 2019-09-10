PRIDE gets housing grants

TICONDEROGA | PRIDE of Ticonderoga is seeking contractors and a program administrator to put into motion $1.5 million in housing-related grants that have been awarded to the community-development organization since April.

The grants, along with PRIDE’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors program, help low-income people in need of housing assistance, from emergency repairs all the way up to the purchase of a new mobile or manufactured home.

But even with the money in hand, there can still be obstacles, said Maria Tedford, PRIDE’s executive director.

“We’re always looking to partner with new contractors,” Tedford said.

Because the jobs are relatively small, big contractors often don’t want to bother. But due to state regulations, the contractors must be covered by workers comp, which many of the smaller builders aren’t. Tedford said PRIDE can help with that, and that there are payroll companies such as Paychex that can handle much of the detail work.

Tedford said the board maintains a line of credit so that contractors do not have to wait for the state to reimburse PRIDE before they are paid.

Because of the grants it has successfully written, PRIDE is also in need of someone to help administer them. Tedford said this would be a part-time position to start, with the possibility of becoming full time. Funding for the position is included in the grants.

Although the grants are good to have, Tedford said the work involved has precluded PRIDE from holding its annual Wine and Swine fundraiser — instead, PRIDE will be doing a fundraising mailing, soliciting donations and also ideas for future fundraisers.

Community fundraising is important for the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program, which collects money for emergency housing repairs needed by low-income families. Those problems might include repairs to pipes, roofs, or heating systems.

PRIDE tackles bigger housing projects as well, and serves Southern Essex as well as northern Warren and Washington counties. Those who believe they might be eligible for help are encouraged to call PRIDE at 518-585-6366 for a consultation or apply on its website. Pre-applications are received at any time and, depending on available funds, qualified applicants will be chosen on a first-come, first-served basis.

PRIDE’s mission of community enhancement also includes supporting economic development, and to that end Tedford said the board is applying for a $100,000 site-plan grant from the DEC Smart Growth program for a long-discussed replica of a working French sawmill.

“This would be the last pre-construction phase,” Tedford said. To be located at the top of the falls adjacent to Bicentennial Park, the mill would be a tourist attraction, along with an educational look at Ticonderoga’s history.

The housing grants, meanwhile, are provided by the federal department of Housing and Urban Development, and administered through the state Office of Community renewal.

The HOME Program helps with single-family home repairs through grants up to $25,000.

The RESTORE Program is an emergency home repair program for homeowners 60 years of age and older through grants up to $10,000. The manufactured home program replaces dilapidated housing with all-inclusive new homes with project costs up to $100,000. This year’s grant will allow PRIDE to provide four families with better housing that is up to code and well-insulated.

“They not only get a safe home, they get one that is energy efficient as well,” she said.