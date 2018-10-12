PRIDE seeks housing grant

TICONDEROGA | Residents of the Greater Ticonderoga area who live in older mobile homes that are drafty or unsafe could potentially be eligible for a new house under a New York grant program that will be accepting applications this fall.

PRIDE of Ticonderoga is applying for a block of grant money locally, which would also be open to residents of Northern Warren and Northern Washington counties, according to executive director Maria Tedford.

Although the grant money has not yet been assured for this area, Tedford said she wants to have a pool of potential beneficiaries to submit with PRIDE’s grant application in order to demonstrate the need.

Homeowners who believe that may be eligible should contact PRIDE by the end of October, either by phone at 518-585-6366 or at prideofticonderoga.org.

To be eligible, the manufactured home — generally defined as a trailer or doublewide — must be the person’s primary residence, and must sit on land owned by the resident.

Trailers that are more than five years old or so would likely be eligible based on lack of energy efficiency, as would homes that do not meet modern safety and structural codes.

There are also individual income requirements, which Tedford said PRIDE would discuss with those looking for more information.

Tedford said the program has been strongly supported by state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury), whose office has been responsible for $16 million in grants since the program’s inception.

The New York State Home Local Program is administered through the New York State Office of Homes and Community Renewal.

Tedford said PRIDE has successfully worked with an arm of the grant program that extends to rehabilitating stick-built houses. This is the first time in a number of years the agency has participated in the manufactured-home segment.

“We really want to hear from people who believe they could benefit from this type of assistance,” Tedford said.

Those who know someone who might be eligible — but may not have the means to hear of the program — are also encouraged to contact PRIDE, which will do outreach to people who might benefit.

Tedford said there are a significant number of run-down homes in the area that would be eligible for new housing, if the grant is received.

The grants pay for the costs of a new house — manufactured, modular or stick-built — up to $100,000. The program pays for the demolition or removal of the old home and temporary living expenses as the transition is being made.

Tedford said she believes most successful applicants would choose to replace an old trailer with a new one.

“This is what they know and what they are comfortable with, and they get to stay on their own land — only now they get to live in a safe and energy efficient home.”

Many trailers are not only dilapidated, they scarcely hold any heat at all. So even with energy assistance, owners may pay several hundred dollars for fuel each month. If there’s no money, they go cold.

“New manufactured homes have an amazing reduction in energy costs, so people would see a significant improvement in their quality of life,” Tedford said.

PRIDE of Ticonderoga is a nonprofit organization established in 1984 for the purpose of connecting and enhancing the community through housing restoration, downtown revitalization, historic preservation, and community development programs.