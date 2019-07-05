Primary vote in Warren County offered some surprises

QUEENSBURY | Warren County’s primary election June 25 offered up some surprises, chiefly because of some of the unexpected wide margins between several of the candidates.

In the race to secure the Republican endorsement for Warren County sheriff, sheriff’s department major Jim LaFarr secured 63.6 percent of the vote, defeating county Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree, 2,278 to 1,286.

Lamouree had campaigned on his experience in obtaining grants, establishing the resource officer program in area schools, managing the sheriff’s department’s operations and boosting interaction with the community.

Political observers save said the campaign has to date been a civil one, considering the conduct of past races in the county for the sheriff post. The two will face off again in November, as Lamouree will be on the ballot representing the Independence Party, and LaFarr’s name will be on both the Conservative and Republican lines.

In Bolton, incumbent town supervisor Ron Conover won the Republican line in November for another two-year term in office over challenger Alexander “Zandy” Gabriels, in a decisive 141-7 vote. Gabriels has not sought another line on the ballot, so Conover’s re-election in November is virtually assured. Conover is now serving his third year as the chairman of the county Board of Supervisors.

In the Town of Horicon, voters were to select two of three candidates for the Republican line for town board on the November ballot. Sylvia L. Smith obtained 104 votes, Peter Palmer followed with 103, and William L. Siegle II finished third with 53 votes.

In Johnsburg, winning the Republican line for town board on election night were incumbent Gene Arsenault and political newcomer Justin Gonyo, who served as general manager of the Saratoga-North Creek Railway. They won 126 and 94 votes, respectively, but the election may be decided by absentee ballots, as incumbent Peter Olesheski received all 88 write-in votes for the position. He had not circulated petitions to be on the ballot because he was anticipating a job promotion — but circumstances changed, and weeks after the deadline for seeking a ballot slot, he decided to seek re-election, town officials said.

County elections officials said July 1 that absentee ballots, which could decide the outcome of this race, would likely be counted the next day. Unsuccessful in his effort to secure a G.O.P. endorsement for the town board post was Roger Mosher with 28 votes.

For the town highway superintendent post, Frederick Comstock III outpolled Curtis Richards, 109-52, for the G.O.P. endorsement — and there were 14 write-ins that remained uncertified as of July 1.

In Queensbury, Anthony Metivier defeated Paul Ryan, 347-219, for the G.O.P. endorsement for Queensbury Ward 4 council member; and Travis Whitehead won the Independence line over Jennifer Switzer by a vote of 18-2.

In the Town of Chester, incumbent town Supervisor Craig Leggett prevailed in the rare situation in which the primary ballot had no names listed, but was open to write-ins for the Democratic endorsement. He received 53 write-in votes to 23 for challenger John Maday.

The voting for the Chester supervisor post was prompted after an “opportunity to ballot” was filed for the Democratic line — and it wasn’t Leggett who sought the write-in opportunity, he said.

“I guess I’m the accidental Democratic candidate now,” Leggett said.

Leggett is seeking re-election on the Independence line — and may be on the Libertarian line as well — and county sheriff’s investigator Maday is challenging him under several ballot labels, including the Republican and Conservative lines.