Prime Companies chosen to redevelop Durkee St. lot

× Expand File photo Prime Companies has been chosen to redevelop the Durkee Street parking lot.

PLATTSBURGH | Prime Companies has been formally chosen to develop the Durkee Street lot.

The Plattsburgh Common Council last week authorized Mayor Colin Read to sign an agreement with the Cohoes-based real estate company to redevelop the downtown parking lot into a mixed-use apartment building with commercial storefronts.

The project is one of 10 funded as part of Plattsburgh’s $10 million state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).

Prime Companies, doing business locally as Prime Plattsburgh LLC, will receive roughly $4.3 million of that $10 million as an incentive to develop the property. The Cohoes developer is set to invest approximately $22 million in private funding into the site, according to Community Development Director Matthew Miller.

Prime was the lone company to respond to a request for proposals released by the city last year to develop the Durkee Street lot.

As part of that request for proposals, the company is set to purchase the Durkee Street lot for $1.

A representative for Prime Companies has said that the developer will be seeking a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) agreement with the city.

The timeline for the Prime Companies development is still being fleshed out, Miller said.

“We’re still working out the schedule,” he told reporters last week. “It’s an evolving schedule.”

When construction starts, the project is slated to be complete within two years, according to Miller.

DRI planning documents show a deadline of 2022 for Durkee Street redevelopment.

FUTURE VISION

Prime Companies’ initial site plan, unveiled at a public meeting in January, showed a two-building development with 127 “market rate” one- to three-bedroom apartments and 10-15 fully-furnished long-term stay “corporate” apartments; 13,515 square feet of commercial space on the first floor; roughly 7,883 square feet of exterior space for the Plattsburgh Farmers Market; and approximately 143 parking spaces with an additional 70 underground parking spaces.

Todd Curley, a representative for Prime Companies, said at the time that the residential units would start at more than $1,000 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.

Miller said last week that those plans for the site remain the same.

The only change: At the time Curley said that the company couldn’t commit to any public spaces.

Miller said 30 spaces will be set aside for the public.

“That’s what we were hoping for,” he said.

The development’s parking would be supplemented by 94 new on-street diagonal parking spots for the public along Bridge and Durkee streets, a project proposed last year that would be undertaken by the city.

The city also purchased the Glens Falls National Bank property at 25 Margaret St. with the intent to demolish the building and create a new public parking lot.

There are also 394 oft-unused parking spaces on lower Bridge Street, according to a city-commissioned parking study.

CONTROVERSIAL PROJECT

The Durkee Street redevelopment project makes up the largest portion of the city’s $10 million DRI.

In the two and a half years since the city was named a DRI award recipient, the project has also proved to be the most controversial.

More than 50 downtown business owners signed a petition last year calling for the project to be halted.

A separate petition for residents to sign garnered more than 600 signatures.

The petitions were circulated by members of the local advocacy group Strong Towns Plattsburgh, a group that has been outspoken about the project for more than a year.

The concerns stemmed primarily from the impact redevelopment of the lot could have on parking in the downtown core.

The Durkee Street lot is one of the city’s largest sources of parking, at 289 spots.