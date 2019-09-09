Prime presents PUD to Zoning Board

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Regular meetings: The Zoning Board of Appeals meets once a month at The City of Plattsburgh City Hall.

PLATTSBURGH | Prime Companies, LLC, requested a Planned Unit Development (PUD) City Special Use Permit for the planned Durkee Street redevelopment. The special use permit was filled out in July and presented to the Zoning Board of Appeals on Aug. 19. However, no decisions were made whether to grant Prime the PUD or not. The special use permit is included in the Generic Environmental Impact Statement (GEIS), which is being conducted by Chazen Companies, and no sure decisions can be made until the study is complete. The GEIS is covering all DRI projects as a whole and is looking for any threats the projects may pose to the environment, traffic and more.

Prime is looking for the proposed building, which will stand 60 feet tall, to be built three feet from the sidewalk. This is 12 feet closer than the suggested 15 feet for new buildings. It was explained that this is due to the fact that most buildings downtown are street edge, as well as the fact that there are transformers there.

According to the application, “The proposed PUD allows for the redevelopment of the lands with buildings bordering the roadways and sidewalks to define the streetscape and fit into the general character of the surrounding area. It is an infill project in the downtown fabric of the city. Many years ago, there were buildings on the project site, but have since been removed. The surrounding area has buildings bordering the sidewalks and streetscape that typically define a walkable downtown area. This proposed PUD will allow the flexibility to have buildings close to the sidewalks.”

This idea raised some concern at the recent zoning board meeting.

“That deviation is pretty extreme - the three feet as opposed to the 15 feet,” Chairman of the Zoning Board Ron Nolland said. “Being so close to the street with a 60-foot tall building concerns me probably more than anything. Especially on a lot that hasn’t been built.”

The apartment building design includes five stories - one underground and four above ground. The underground level, which will now stretch under the whole building, is for parking, the first level is for retail and the top three are apartments. This, along with the walkways and landscape plantings planning on being included, matches the same theme of the downtown area, according to Prime. Sketches of the building can be found attached to the PUD application on the Plattsburgh website at cityofplattsburgh.com.