Prison like no other

Photo by Tim Rowland The memoir of Civil War soldier Benjamin Hall, who was born in the Adirondacks and served time in one of the Confederacy’s most notorious prison camps.

TICONDEROGA | Benjamin Hall might have wanted to quit while he was ahead. Born in Elizabethtown, he watched the growing storm clouds at the onset of the American Civil War, and when fighting broke out in 1861, he was among the first in line to serve. When his stint was up, he returned home, but quickly became bored and decided to re-enlist. It was a decision that ultimately landed him in Andersonville, which in terms of Rebel POW camps, was regarded as the cruelest of the cruel.

“He was an average young man who felt compelled to answer his country’s call in time of peril,” said historian Thomas McGrath, who will give a presentation, “Through the Gates of Hell: The Civil War Odyssey of Benjamin Hall,” at the Hancock House Friday evening, May 17. The program is free and begins at 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Ticonderoga Historical Society, reservations are not necessary, but seats can be reserved by calling 518-585-7868 or emailing tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.

Hancock House historian Diane O’Connor said Hall’s adventures are fascinating, and that every time it looked as if things couldn’t possibly get worse for him, they did.

“It’s real movie-of-the-week stuff,” she said.

And historians know his story in excruciating detail because he wrote it all down. His neatly handwritten pages, comprising an 80-page memoir curled and colored with age, are in the Hancock House archive.

“It’s really good,” O’Connor said. “(Hall) proved his resilience over and over again, and he’s someone we can be proud of.”

As the Union Army pressed further south, Confederates became concerned that their northern POW camps would be overrun. So in 1864 the prisoners were moved into the deep South of Georgia at a time when the Confederacy scarcely had enough sustenance for its own troops. Designed to hold 10,000, three times that many men were squeezed into its stockaded walls with little in the way of food, clothes, medicine or basic sanitation. An estimated 13,000 Union soldiers did not survive.

Hall, something of a Job-like figure, did survive, but his troubles did not end upon his release at war’s end, as his memoir details. O’Connor said it’s the historical society’s hope that the manuscript can one day be transcribed and published.