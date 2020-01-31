Prison staff in stable condition following mail scare

DANNEMORA | Several corrections officers were taken to the hospital after an unknown substance was mailed to Clinton Correctional Facility.

Authorities are actively trying to identify the substance that made an undisclosed number of staff ill Friday morning.

According to early reports, the substance was contained in a letter found by staff in the Annex mailroom at about 9 a.m.

By 12 p.m., State Police said all staff members were in stable condition at University of Vermont Healthcare Network at the Champlain Valley Physicians’ Hospital in Plattsburgh.

The discovery prompted a quick Hazmat response by local authorities, including first responders from the Dannemora and Lyon Mountain fire departments. Prison officials and members of the State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team are continuing their investigation.

No further information was immediately released. ■