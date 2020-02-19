Progress for Olympic Center renovation plans

× Expand Photo provided Olympic-center-arch-rendering Architectural rendering shows some renovations planned at the main entrance to the Olympic Center in Lake Placid.

RAY BROOK | At their February monthly meeting, Adirondack Park Agency planners noted application is complete for planned renovations of the Olympic Center in Lake Placid.

Announced last summer, the project garnered $100 million in state funding support.

The Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) Board of Directors approved conceptual plans for the renovations last August.

Construction would begin this summer.

Marked complete by APA, the project has review steps ahead, including public comment period on the completed application, which closes on Feb. 27.

Posted in the Feb. 12 Environmental Notice Bulletin, improvements are categorized as “Modernization of the Olympic Center”.

Renovations largely address key points for access, parking, updates to athlete and ice rink areas and renovation of aging infrastructure.

Designed in 1977, nearly 43 years ago, the facility was built for the 1980 Olympics.

New land-use and development specified in the Environmental Notice includes:

“Construction of a new multi-level parking garage to the southwest of the USA Arena with 256 parking spaces. Maintenance activity will be moved to the parking garage.

“Construction of a two-story addition to the southwest corner of the USA Arena for storage, shipping and receiving, team rooms, multi-purpose rooms, concessions, and an elevator.

“Reorganization and re-purposing of the main entry and the Link building by eliminating the existing covered drop off.

“Realignment of the Main Street entrance, external plaza development, construction of a new terrace facing Main Street, and minor changes to the roof of the Link Building as a result of a slightly taller elevator shaft, and changes to mechanical equipment on the roof.”

Changes to access points for the skating oval involve adding a tunnel under Cummings Road.

Work at the oval looks to replace “the existing operations building ... construction of two new warming huts in the area of the replacement building, and building a pedestrian bridge over the oval to connect with the infield.”

Site improvements would add “a small plaza in front of the 1932 arena.”

CannonDesign, a national architectural and engineering firm with offices in Buffalo, last week announced its role in the Olympic Center design/build phase.

“When elite winter athletes visit Lake Placid in January 2023 for the World University Games, they’ll enjoy leading-edge sports and competition venues rich with the city’s incredible heritage as host to the 1980 Winter Olympic Games,” according to the news release.

“Our team is helping (ORDA) renovate both The Olympic Center in downtown Lake Placid and the Mt. Van Hoevenberg Base Lodge,” CannonDesign officials said of their role.

“Our team is thrilled at the opportunity to contribute to such historic sports venues and prepare them to best serve new generations of the world’s best athletes.”

Mike Ohar, project leader for CannonDesign, told WGRZ in Buffalo: “It’s been the most amazing project I’ve been working on.”

The design/engineering firm says Olympic Center renovation includes “improvements to the Herb Brooks Arena (site of the famous 1980s Miracle on Ice hockey game); reprogramming the center’s main entry; updating and expanding the USA Arena; and improving the athlete and spectator game day experience.

“We’re also helping ORDA renovate office space in the connected ‘link’ building and introduce new dining space, and a monumental stair and glass elevator.”

The project, APA Application No. 2019-0213, is in land-use area classified Hamlet at Main Street and Cummings Road in North Elba.

ENB online: www.dec.ny.gov/enb/20200212_not5.html ■