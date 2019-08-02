Progress on Warrensburg’s infrastructure

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Warrensburg Town Board members review documents at a recent meeting. At their July meeting, the board awarded a bid to have two scales installed at the town transfer station. Also, they heard about progress on three ongoing infrastructure projects: upgrades at the town sewer treatment plant, development of a new town well and a long-awaited sewer system extension up Schroon River Road.

WARRENSBURG | Projects to improve Warrensburg’s water supply and sewage treatment have moved forward in July.

At the July meeting of the Warrensburg Town Board, Supervisor Kevin Geraghty announced that a test well on town property near the Echo Lake recreational area has been drilled, and water quality tests are being conducted. If the pending test results indicate purity that meets state standards, the well will be bored out to produce drinking water for municipal water district customers.

This new well, which is to join the town’s four existing wells, is expected to boost the capacity and reliability of the district’s water supply. This well would provide water to the north end of the Warrensburg hamlet if an interruption of service occurs in the southern and western areas of the water district.

Also, Geraghty announced that the multi-year project to extend sewer service about a mile north on Schroon River Road to Countryside Adult Home is substantially complete. The sewer main has been installed, and procedures to test the integrity of the pipes and their connections is now underway. This process involves pressurizing each 500-feet length of sewer main and monitoring them for leaks over six hours.

Geraghty said he didn’t expect problems, and that the sewer service expansion should provide a number of households along Schroon River Road — along with Countryside Home and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County — with municipal sewer service.

Also, the project to build a 300-square-feet addition to Warrensburg’s sewer plant headquarters — and to install new compressor-blowers to aerate the bio-active sewer treatment lagoons — is nearly complete, Geraghty said. The expansion of the plant is to accommodate additional equipment and controls.

Geraghty said the new compressors were quieter in operation, and more efficient in treating wastewater than the present treatment equipment.

“The work at the wastewater treatment plant is progressing nicely, and should be done by September,” he said.

In other business conducted at the meeting, the town board awarded a bid to install two new scales at the town landfill. Scale Service & Supply Company of Rensselaer is to accomplish the work soon.

The larger of the two scales is for trucks to have their payloads of trash weighed, and the other is for weighing individual bags of household refuse.

The cost of the two scales was $41,653. Purchase and full installation together cost the town $70,450. After the two scales are installed in about a month, the town will be charging for trash disposal by the pound, with some exceptions, rather than by the bag or truckload. Geraghty said the pending new system was a fairer way to levy charges.

Also discussed at the meeting was the fact that maps have been created for the town’s proposed hamlet expansion. Town Planning and Zoning Administrator Patti Corlew drafted the maps. Geraghty said town officials would be meeting July 30 with Adirondack Park Agency staff planner Matt Kendall to review the pending expansion. The action is expected to amend existing arbitrary boundaries, include areas that host water and sewer infrastructure, and top streamline development permitting processes. Also, the town board awarded $8,586 of occupancy tax receipts to Ed Zibro’s Warrensburg Bike Rally for advertising expenses. The rally was already granted $10,000 for that purpose by Warren County from their share of occupancy tax revenue.

In other business, the town board decided to purchase a new Western Star tandem dump/plow truck for $226,946. The truck is to be delivered in August. Also, they heard from Geraghty that the town’s expanded series of Wednesday evening concerts at the Floyd Bennett Memorial Bandstand have been well-attended.