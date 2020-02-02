Prom gowns for the taking

× Expand Photo provided Prom_2 Crown Point junior Lilli Peters (center) and friends model some of the prom dresses they have collected, which will be given away in March to area students.

CROWN POINT | In early March, the gymnasium at Crown Point Central School will be ready for balls all right, but not the sort that fly through baskets or into nets. Instead, it will be filled with ball gowns to be given away free of charge to girls to wear to their high school proms.

The project is the brainchild of Crown Point junior Lilli Peters, who is handling the logistics as a way of meeting her community service hours for the National Honor Society.

Increasingly, Lilli said, the cost of a prom dress, which starts at about $400, is a deterrent to attendance. Even getting to a store that sells them can be a problem, especially for single parents who may be working two jobs.

“I think the prom is something every girl should get to experience, without the cost of a dress getting in the way,” Lilli said. “In the past, some girls just wouldn’t go because of the money, or because their parents worked and couldn’t get to a store.”

So, almost on a lark, she turned to social media last fall, putting out the word that she was collecting prom dresses for girls in need. Expecting maybe a handful of responses, Lilli was astounded when within an hour her post had already been shared more than 100 times. And to date, that’s led to more than a hundred donated gowns, as well as shoes and accessories.

Since it’s more dresses than Crown Point can use, the dresses will be offered to girls in neighboring school districts as well.

Just storing them has been an issue, Lilli said, as they’ve taken over an entire bedroom. Most of the prom dresses have been used once and then stored away. Some even still have tags due to a change of heart, in one manner or another.

On March 6, Lilli said she and her friends Maddison Nadeau and Mya Pertak will put the dresses on display in the gym, and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., girls can stop by and pick one up. “They can try them on and look at themselves in the mirror,” Lilli said. “I think it will be very fun and I’m excited.”

Meanwhile, dresses are still being collected and can be donated by contacting Lilli at lilli.peters@cpcsteam.org. And she hopes it might become a Crown Point tradition.

“Next year I want to do it again, and I hope in the years after I’m gone someone will continue to do this for the girls,” she said. ■