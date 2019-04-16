Proposed AVCS budget under 2.69 percent tax levy cap

CLINTONVILLE | The proposed 2019-20 school budget for AuSable Valley Central School (AVCS) is below the tax levy cap allowance.

Projected at $14,168,500, the total tax levy — revenue raised by property taxes — represents a 2.62 percent increase from current spending. The levy cap was set by the state at 2.69 percent.

School Superintendent Paul Savage said that at $33,860,944, the total proposed budget is up 2.37 percent.

The largest cost increase came with a 13 percent hike in health care insurance, he said.

Coupled with a reduction in state aid, budget planning proved challenging this year.

“The cost of health care to the district is up over $1,000,000,” Savage said of the health care coverage purchased through the Cooperative Health Insurance Plan, coordinated through Champlain Valley Educational Services (CVES) across 17 school districts.

RETIRING PERSONNEL

To stay below the tax cap, Savage said, the district is not planning to replace five teaching personnel who are retiring this year.

The school will also apply $680,000 of fund balance to the budget, leaving about $500,000 in reserve.

“We are hoping to do better with a few final budget adjustments,” Savage said.

But the School Board adopted the proposed spending plan last week.

As for AVCS’s approximately $1 million share of the CVES capital project, Savage said the district will address the cost with a bond note next year.

“We support the CVES Capital Project wholeheartedly,” he said.

“But we were unable to fund it this year. The BOCES project does not affect this year’s school budget. We will have to secure a bond note by June 2020 to begin payments in June 2021.”

CVES budget numbers for the project suggest AVCS taxpayers would see an annual tax impact in a 15-year bond note of $13.43 per year for every $100,000 worth of real property value. But the bond can go out 30 years if the district opts to do so.

Estimated tax rates in the proposed 2019-20 spending plan for AVCS would coup about 45 cents per thousand dollars of real property value.

Savage estimates the tax rate would be $17.57 per thousand.

SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER

As for adding an Essex County Sheriff’s deputy to work as a school resource officer, Savage said AVCS is not going to fund the Essex County resource this year.

The school already has SRO services through the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department in an agreement that began in March 2018.

No major purchases are planned for the coming school year, Savage said. Teacher’s salaries are in negotiation now. And Civil Service Employees Association personnel would receive a 3 percent pay increase next year if the school budget is approved.

Three seats on the AVCS School Board are open, those held by Scott Bombard, Susan Richards and David B. Whitford. All three are running for re-election, and no petitions have been filed by others interested in serving on the board.

The school budget public hearing is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the Middle/High School auditorium.

The school budget vote this year is May 21, and polls will be open at AVCS Middle/High School cafeteria from noon to 9 p.m.