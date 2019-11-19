Proposed Dollar General store’s compliance with Wbg. town zoning laws

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Miles Thomas House Dollar General The Victorian 1870s-era Miles Thomas House at 3847 Main St. in Warrensburg sits on the lot where a 9,100 square-feet Dollar General Store is to be built if a developer’s plans become reality. Several local citizens are seeking an interpretation of the town zoning laws from the Warrensburg Zoning Board of Appeals, and a public hearing has been scheduled on the issue for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at the town hall — and citizens interested in the town’s future are urged to attend.

WARRENSBURG | Local citizens interested in the future of the Warrensburg hamlet’s character and ambiance should attend a special meeting of the Warrensburg Zoning Board of Appeals set for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the town hall, according to various local residents who seek to preserve the town’s architectural heritage and residential quality.

Scheduled for review at a public hearing during the meeting is an application for interpretation of town zoning ordinances — and whether a proposed Dollar General store can indeed be constructed in the town’s “Hamlet Mixed-Use” zone.

The application notes that the proposed Dollar General store, as proposed to the town planning board, is far too large for the district as well as the plot of land it is to sit on at 3847 Main Street just south of the historic Glens Falls National Bank building. Also, their submission to the ZBA notes that the Dollar General’s operation doesn’t conform to one of the three allowed retail uses in the Hamlet mixed-use zone, and the proposed store appears to violate the purpose of the district, which is defined in town law “to provide a traditional, pedestrian-oriented mix of residential, office and smaller-scale commercial uses, generally in converted homes or other structures compatible with adjacent neighborhoods.”

The Dollar General Store, as proposed, is to be 9,100 square feet in size, more than eight times the town ordinance’s definition of “Retail and Service - Neighborhood Use.” Also, the 0.7-acre lot is to host not only the spacious building but 27 parking spaces and a driveway wide enough for 18-wheelers to pass through.

This application, submitted by Steve and Sandi Parisi, notes that commercial buildings in the Hamlet Mixed-Use district are far smaller than the proposed Dollar General, and that most all of them are of historic nature and appearance, and seven of them are listed on the National Historic Register of Historic Places, as well as the state Historic Register.

The Parisi letter states, “It is clear to us that the building as proposed by Dollar General would violate the other characteristic of the Hamlet Mixed-Use description for commercial use, namely ‘generally in converted homes or other structures compatible with adjacent neighborhoods.’”

Also, the Dollar General store, which would routinely host tractor-trailer delivery trucks that would pull through the property and drive on Elm Street, is incompatible with the description of the zone as having a traditional “pedestrian-oriented mix” of uses. The letter points out that local residents, particularly children, walk along the streets daily to attend school as well as visit the town’s library.

Also, the introductory paragraphs of the zoning ordinance cites, as its specific objectives, the conservation and protection of the aesthetic and historic resources of the town, and to preserve the beauty and character of the Adirondack park setting to the benefit of the town of Warrensburg, its residents and visitors.

Contacted Sunday, Steve Parisi said that preserving Warrensburg’s historic and residential character was vital for assuring not only the town’s quality of life but its economic vitality.

“If the town demonstrates it doesn’t care about preserving history and interpreting its laws correctly, we will become one long strip mall,” he said, noting that a town with a historic ambiance boosts population which in turn attracts new, compatible local businesses. Other rural towns have rallied to preserve their historic character, and they’ve thrived as a result, he said.

Parisi said that such a focus on the town’s ambiance would not only attract new businesses but help retain those already located in Warrensburg.

“How many businesses have opened but closed soon afterward, leaving empty storefronts? Businesses won’t thrive in this town if our town leaders let it degenerate,” he said.

On Oct. 1, about 80 local citizens attended a planning board meeting at which the Dollar General plans were presented, and all but two of the many people voicing opinions at the meeting expressed strong objections to the plans for various reasons, including the planned demolition of the 1870s-era Miles Thomas House, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Rich Larkin, a planning board member who last week was elected by local voters to the town board, said at the meeting that the Dollar General store plans were incompatible with the site that was selected.

“This is an extremely historic district in our community, and everyone is concerned that we’ll be going from a historic district to a box-store zone,” he said.

No one at the meeting voiced objections to the store being situated in Warrensburg — many suggested that the new store be built on one of the empty commercial lots farther north, several blocks away from the zone in question. This Hamlet Mixed Use zone encompasses dozens of the historic buildings and gracious residences on Main and Elm streets between the First Presbyterian Church, the renowned Floyd Bennett Bandstand as well as the Merrill-Magee Inn — all considered historically significant structures.

Parisi said that his request for zoning code interpretation doesn’t specifically involve the Miles Thomas property, but it addresses the larger issue of the town’s present and future character, as well as promoting the town government to follow its own laws.

Meanwhile, the engineer presenting initial plans at the October board meeting on behalf of the store developer has delayed his second appearance before the planning board until the panel’s January meeting. However, some of the material associated with the developer’s plans might be discussed at the December meeting. ■