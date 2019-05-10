Proposed Ti levy reduced

× Ticonderoga Superintendent John McDonald Jr. explains the budget at a recent public meeting.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Central School Board has reduced the amount of its proposed tax levy increase to 9.57 percent, still over the tax cap, but short of the 12.57 percent increase administrators had projected a week ago.

The decrease is possible because of a larger than expected end-of-year fund balance, which will allow the system to inject an additional $350,000 in savings into the budget. Because the increase still exceeds the 2 percent tax cap, a supermajority of 60 percent of the voters will need to approve the plan at the ballot box later this month.

Under the new numbers, according to Superintendent John McDonald Jr., the owner of a home with a taxable value of $100,000 would pay an added $103 a year in Ticonderoga, and $129 in Hague, about $30 to $40 a year less than under the previous plan.

Staying within the cap — which could still happen if voters reject the board’s budget — would cost Ticonderoga its sports teams, its college courses and its advanced placement classes. Seven teachers would lose their jobs, as well as a handful of staff. Extracurriculars would be lost as well, along with much of the school’s music programs, business courses and home and careers classes.

McDonald said some in the community will think these are scare tactics to prod voters into overriding the cap.

“But the fact of the matter is that these programs are not mandated; education is mandated,” McDonald said. “Our first obligation is to get these kids a high school diploma.”

Even so, some kids, if there are no sports, extracurriculars or alternative career paths, will likely drop along the wayside or get into trouble.

“There are different paths to graduation, and not everyone travels the same path,” he added.

‘EXTENSIVE CONVERSATIONS’

As the countdown to the vote moves along, administrators, teachers and staff have been working to trim their budgets and find the least disruptive way to negotiate the budget crisis.

“We have had extensive conversations about how to make this viable for the community, Board Member Tracey Cross-Baker said at a recent meeting.

McDonald said additional savings have become apparent as the budget year has wound to a close. Each year, contingency money is set aside for unforeseen costs, such as a failing furnace or the arrival of a special-needs child in the community. If these situations do not materialize, the money reverts into the board’s fund balance.

“People have really been being good about their budgets,” he said.

Still, McDonald said the mood in the schools has been somber, and employees are “demoralized and frustrated; they are worried about their jobs, but mostly they are worried about the kids.”

The budget was to have been presented to residents of Hague on Tuesday, and another public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Ticonderoga High School on May 14. The vote will be held May 21.