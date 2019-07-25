Prospective operators of railroad cite new approach

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Representatives of United Rail, seeking to operate passenger train services on the Warren County rail corridor, discuss their plans July 17 at the North Creek train station soon after a meeting with local business proprietors.

NORTH CREEK | Resumption of passenger train service between Saratoga Springs and North Creek on Warren County’s railroad moved closer to reality recently as representatives of prospective railway operator United Rail presented its intentions July 17 to North Creek business proprietors — and a day later began negotiations with county supervisors to operate a railway for the county.

In recent weeks, United Rail representatives have said they expect to depend on passenger service for their principal revenue rather than freight — a concept that has prompted public skepticism considering the demise of the former Saratoga-North Creek Railway, which parent company Iowa Pacific shut down in early 2018 after losing millions of dollars on transporting people rather than products over their tenure of six years.

In the meeting with the up-county business proprietors, United Rail officials revealed a business plan that calls for partnering with other businesses to provide adventure excursions, like fly fishing, whitewater rafting or backpacking expeditions along the county-owned rail corridor.

Representing United Rail were former Saratoga county economic development official Jack Kelley, and Steve Fisk of Queensbury, a retired Canadian Pacific railway business development executive. Accompanying them were Danielle Mitchell, United Rail’s vice president of business development, and Dan Elliott, former chairman of the federal Surface Transportation Board, which regulates U.S. railroad operations.

Kelley, who has been credited as having a key role a decade ago in obtaining $12.1 million in federal grant money for Warren County to renovate its rail line, said that United Rail would be focusing on providing experiences rather than merely moving people from one place to another.

He cited the example of cruises along the coast of Alaska that might make a stop for its passengers to see how salmon gets canned, and the next day transport the vacationers to another destination where they’d take a helicopter to view the frozen terrain.

NOVEL EXCURSIONS

Fisk said that passenger rail service in Warren County would be profitable if it was oriented to the needs of travelers seeking novel excursions.

“There’s a lot of talk going around that you can’t make money on passenger service without freight, but I disagree with that, and I’ve been a ‘freight guy’ for 40 years,” he said, citing a number of rail lines in the northeastern U.S. that are thriving without transporting freight.

“There are literally dozens upon dozens of scenic and excursion ’short lines’ that are very successful,” he said.

Fisk is to be general manager of United Rail’s operations in the northeastern U.S. if upcoming negotiations with Warren County are successful. United Rail, based in Las Vegas, now operates a rail line near Los Angeles and another from Sacramento to Reno, Nevada.

Kelley said that the Saratoga-North Creek rail line (SNCR) had 1 million potential passengers, and that United Rail would be reaching out to them through the efforts of a “world-class” marketing agency based in Saratoga Springs.

The North Creek business proprietors asked Kelley and Fisk a variety of questions, including whether they would be following business practices that they said led to SNCR’s undoing — like storing tank cars on idle tracks in wild forest areas, and selling nonrefundable tickets for specific dates, which discouraged travelers from spontaneously deciding to stay overnight in North Creek. Kelley and Fisk said they’d avoid such pitfalls.

The duo also revealed they are negotiating with Iowa Pacific to buy the Sanford Lake line that travels through pristine woodlands to Tahawus in Essex County.

“We’d be crazy not to run excursion trains up there,” Fisk said, adding that he was also contacting potential customers for the thousands of tons of high-grade gravel that are tailings from prior mining operations in Tahawus.

North Creek notable Bob Nessle asked whether United Rail would consider utilizing a steam engine on the railway, noting that such a “romantic” asset would boost the rail line’s potential. Responding with a grin, Kelley said he’d spearhead a fundraiser to purchase a steam engine if a viable one was located.

‘ALL THIS IS EXCITING’

Held at Beck’s Tavern near North Creek, the meet-up was sponsored by the Johnsburg Community Development Corporation. After the meeting, Laurie Arnheiter, the agency’s chairman, expressed optimism about United Rail’s plans.

“I think all this is exciting — these guys are heavy hitters,” she said, noting that Warren County needed to complete a process of vetting United Rail’s finances and history.

The next day, a group of supervisors met behind closed doors with United Rail representatives to start negotiations on an agreement for the latter to acquire the railroad or operate a railway on the county rail bed.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan, who has formerly expressed enthusiasm about converting the corridor to a hiking/biking rail-trail, said July 19 that those negotiations, conducted behind closed doors, were productive.

“We’re moving forward — we all left with some homework to do,” she said. “Everyone at the negotiating table was amicable and interested in making something happen. They have a lot of exciting ideas, and it would be wonderful to see their plans become reality,” she said, referring to the United Rail representatives.