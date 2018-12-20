Providing a variety of activities, Lake George Teen Center gaining attendance

× Lake George Teen Center Director Haley Pogonowski describes the center’s growth, mission and activities to village trustees at their Nov. 19 board meeting. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | With Lake George’s two municipalities poised to take over primary administrative responsibilities and funding of the Lake George Teen Center as of Jan. 1, the village board hosted its director Haley Pogonowski at their November town board meeting.

Pogonowski described the various activities that the teenagers have been engaged in, as well as talking about the center’s mission and her approach to meeting the various needs of the participants.

The activities have to date including making blankets and delivering them to the Open Door mission, hiking Pinnacle Peak, holding a poetry workshop, and hosting a presentation by a wildlife rehabilitator, she said.

Also, the center’s attendees have conducted fundraisers for the center, including selling bottles of water during the village’s major events such as the Americade motorcycle rally and the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.

Pogonowski talked about upcoming events, including creating holiday crafts, hosting an African drum circle and participating in the village’s annual “Lite Up the Village” event.

She said that while the center is open to students of Lake George High School regardless of their hometown, most of the teenagers attending the center are Lake George Village residents.

She commented that providing constructive activities filled a void in many of the participants’ lives.

“A lot of teens have nothing to go home to in the afternoon,” she said.

But the center has a vital purpose beyond providing activities, she added.

A primary role for her and the center’s volunteers is to relate to the students personally, providing encouragement and support, she said.

“Just being there for them emotionally and socially is so important,” she said.

Pogonowski is the only employee of the center, but a substantial number of volunteers are assisting her, she said.

Routinely, two volunteers are on duty to assist her during each afternoon session, and one is the “absolute minimum,” she said. The volunteers are primarily retired mothers of Lake George alumni, she said. All volunteers are subject to a background check.

Although there hasn’t yet been a shortage of volunteers, Pogonowski urged the board members to “spread the word” about volunteering at the center.

She noted that the center has expanded its hours and services to youth by opening at 3 p.m. rather than the prior time of 4:30 p.m.

Pogonowski added that in the past several months, attendance at the center has been increasing. While the center once hosted one to five teenagers on an average day, now there are more likely to be as many as 16 youths participating.

“Hopefully we’ll grow a lot more,” she said.

Also, Pogonowski praised the Lake George school district administration for their role in providing transportation to the center for students.

The center has a website that provides news about the center, its operations and its mission, she said, adding that the illustrated blog on the website provides news about past and upcoming activities. The website’s address is www.lakegeorgeteencenter.org.

“I’m really excited how the center is moving forward,” she said.

After Pogonowski exited the meeting, Blais offered a comment.

“Haley is really remarkable,” he said. “She can really relate to the kids.”