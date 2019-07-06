Public Health director recognized

ELIZABETHTOWN | The word “bounds” is described in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary as “a leaping movement upward.” Since her career track began in 2010 with Essex County Public Health Department in Elizabethtown as director of children’s services, and her transition to director of Public Health less than a year later, Linda Beers has been making tremendous bounds for her county’s health.

In May, the New York State Public Health Association (NYSPHA) and New York State Association of County Health Officials (NYSACHO) presented Beers with the Public Health Leadership award, an award that other hopeful nominees vied for, but Beers proved to be a unanimous decision amongst committees. Beers was nominated by Susan Lopez Allott, director of preventive services of Essex County Public Health.

Beers feels her job is a labor of love.

“I was completely shocked when they announced the award at a conference in Cortland. But, I am so happy. I really love what I do, am passionate about it, and love all the great people I get to work with,” Beers said.

Her day-to-day duties require Beers to provide internal leadership for all the areas of the Health Department: the Public Health Unit, Children’s Services Unit, Home Health Unit and WIC.

ACTIVELY REPRESENTING COUNTY RESIDENTS

In a document of resolution presented to the Essex County Board of Supervisors, Beers was acknowledged for “actively representing county residents on a legislative level with her NYSPHA and NYSACHO engagements, sitting as chairperson of NYSACHO Maternal Child committee and the board of the New York State Health Foundation, initiating ‘Bridging the Gap’ grant that facilitated creation of the Essex County Heroin and Opioid Coalition (ECHO), serving on the Governor’s Tobacco Control Committee, proving to be instrumental to passing Tobacco-21 legislation in the county, and spearheading Essex County Health Department accreditation efforts.”

Accreditation for Essex County Public Health will set the organization to a guideline of standards and practices that are aligned for best practice at the national level.

“I’m a good collaborator. I’m good at connecting people. I have lead roles in several organizations, some that spark change at a legislative level, of the public health sector. I use my voice and speak up when I feel passionately about something. I think we’ve really unified our system to provide services and connected services to the public better.”